First-of-its-Kind Digital Experience Supports Teen Mental Health Through Roblox Gameplay

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign (from the Ad Council, with lead partner Huntsman Mental Health Institute) launched the Love, Your Mind World, the first nonprofit experience on Roblox dedicated to teen mental health. Developed with guidance from leading mental health experts, the immersive experience aims to reach the 76% of people under 18 who play video games in the United States, offering mental health education and coping strategies to support their emotional wellbeing. The Love, Your Mind World (trailer here) is now open to all US users ages 13 and over on Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform.

The Love, Your Mind World was designed in collaboration with dentsu and developer studio The Gang, and includes audio and video from Headspace. The experience offers valuable educational resources for teens: the majority of Roblox users ages 13-17 (72%) agree it’s very or extremely important for them to actively take care of their mental well-being, but more than half (55%) say they have no knowledge to a moderate amount of knowledge about how to do it, according to a Roblox Research Panel fielded September 2024.

“This experience will help equip teens with tools to understand and express their emotions, and learn important coping mechanisms in a fun, interactive way,” said James Ashworth, MD, interim chair, Department of Psychiatry, medical director of psychiatric services, Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “We are meeting teens where they are and connecting them with valuable information in a way that seamlessly ties into the game experience.”

Features of the Love, Your Mind World include:

Three interactive zones, or “obbies,” for users to practice positive mental health strategies through engaging quests and gameplay elements, developed with experts from Huntsman Mental Health Institute. The Friendship Forest obby, now available, helps teens see that asking for help is a sign of strength. Two additional obbies, Mindfulness Mountain and Labyrinth of Light, will debut throughout March.

for users to practice positive mental health strategies through engaging quests and gameplay elements, developed with experts from Huntsman Mental Health Institute. The Friendship Forest obby, now available, helps teens see that asking for help is a sign of strength. Two additional obbies, Mindfulness Mountain and Labyrinth of Light, will debut throughout March. Five custom digital fashion items, or “UGC” wearables (user-generated creations) for Roblox avatars that can be claimed by completing different quests within the experience. The items were developed by dentsu and The Gang exclusively for the Love, Your Mind World in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty, Headspace, Pacsun, and Walmart.

(user-generated creations) for Roblox avatars that can be claimed by completing different quests within the experience. The items were developed by dentsu and The Gang exclusively for the Love, Your Mind World in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty, Headspace, Pacsun, and Walmart. Free guided meditation and mindfulness exercises developed by Headspace featuring two of its expert meditation teachers, Eve Lewis Prieto and Dora Kamau . The age-appropriate content helps players stay grounded, allowing negative thoughts and emotions to pass by, while teaching them practical ways to combat stress and anxiety.

featuring two of its expert meditation teachers, and . The age-appropriate content helps players stay grounded, allowing negative thoughts and emotions to pass by, while teaching them practical ways to combat stress and anxiety. Safety features to provide a secure and comfortable space for teens to explore the emotional wellbeing content within the world. For example, chat features will not be available between users and all usernames will be made anonymous during gameplay.

Prominent gaming creators @lilahbloxy and @kvssidy are helping promote the obby launches throughout the month by sharing their gameplay experiences and encouraging followers to engage in the world’s mental health content. Additionally, e.l.f. Beauty’s Gamer in Chief, Anna Bynum, will livestream a playthrough of the Love, Your Mind World on March 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST on the e.l.f.you! Twitch channel.

“As a leader in immersive gaming experiences, innovation and technology, we at dentsu gaming recognize the critical need to address mental health, especially among teens, with our trusted partners,” said Magali Huot, vice president, global gaming strategy at dentsu, an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. “Roblox is the perfect platform to provide a fun, safe and approachable space where teens can learn about how to prioritize their mental health. Our goal with the Love, Your Mind World is to empower them with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate their emotional well-being both online and offline.”

A range of partners are contributing to the effort with donated in-platform elements. e.l.f. Beauty, Track and Field: Infinite and Walmart provided one-way portals from their Roblox experiences, helping direct more users to the Love, Your Mind World. Added promotion is provided by Roblox. GEEIQ and Latitude are providing pro bono measurement and insights to help evaluate the impact of the world. Additional support for the overall “Love, Your Mind” campaign comes from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“We’re so grateful for the collective effort that has brought this dynamic experience to life on a platform that offers an immersive, engaging way to reach teens,” said Laurie Keith, vice president, emerging media and technology at the Ad Council. “By providing expert-vetted resources, extensive game development expertise and custom in-game elements, our partners have made this experience not only fun and engaging for Roblox users, but also deeply impactful.”

“Part of our mission is to empower people to navigate Roblox and the digital world with civility and confidence,” said Tami Bhaumik, vice president of civility & partnerships at Roblox. “We do this by creating safe community spaces and delivering helpful resources in collaboration with global experts in the areas of human development, mental health and digital literacy. The new Love, Your Mind World complements this by offering teens an experience tailored just for them, designed to help meet their needs for more mental health resources.”

This immersive experience is the latest initiative of the Ad Council’s “Love, Your Mind” campaign, which aims to create a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. In just under a year, the campaign has driven more than 1.4 million visitors to LoveYourMindToday.org for access to free mental health resources.

