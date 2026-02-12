Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Participation in Premier 2026 Bitcoin and Technology Conferences as It Advances Bitcoin Treasury Growth Strategy

Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company“), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce its scheduled participation in two of the industry’s most significant upcoming events: Strategy World 2026 and Bitcoin 2026, both held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strategy World 2026 (formerly MicroStrategy World)

Dates: February 23-26, 2026

Location: The Wynn Las Vegas

Focus: Matador will participate in the “Bitcoin for Corporations” track, engaging with institutional leaders on treasury strategies and the convergence of AI and Bitcoin infrastructure.

Bitcoin 2026

Dates: April 27-29, 2026

Location: The Venetian, Las Vegas

Focus: As a participant in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Matador will join global builders and investors to expand strategic relationships and identify new growth opportunities, to discuss the future of sound money, Bitcoin mining, and the “Compute Village” showcasing the intersection of Bitcoin and AI compute.

Strategic Capital Alignment

The Company intends to leverage its recently announced C$30 million at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program“), which was established under its C$80 million base shelf prospectus, to support its objectives at these premier industry events. This flexible capital tool enables Matador to dynamically match capital inflows with high-value strategic and asset acquisition opportunities. This C$80 million financing framework provides Matador with the programmatic agility to efficiently convert equity into ‘hard assets’ and strategic partnerships in real-time as it continues its path toward holding 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury.

“Participation in these premier conferences is essential as we scale toward our target of 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury and expand our strategic network,” said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador. “These events provide the platform to engage with the institutional and retail communities alike, ensuring Matador continues to evaluate and engage with developments in the global market for hard assets”.

Deven Soni, CEO of Matador, added, “Our presence at Strategy World and Bitcoin 2026 underscores our commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset. As we navigate through various market cycles, our focus remains on operational efficiency and the long-term appreciation of our core holdings”.

Commitment to Bitcoin’s Long-Term Vision

Despite the inherent volatility of the current market environment, Matador remains steadfast in its conviction regarding Bitcoin’s long-term potential. The Company views periods of market volatility not as setbacks, but as strategic opportunities to strengthen its position. Matador continues to execute its strategy of accumulating Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, viewing it as a significant element in the ongoing development of global financial infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

