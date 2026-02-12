Time Doctor Appoints Brian Sharp as Chief Executive Officer to Scale Trust-Based Workforce Analytics for Remote and Hybrid Teams

New CEO to Drive Enterprise Adoption Focused on Productivity, Burnout Prevention, and Trust.

Time Doctor , a workforce analytics platform trusted by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced the appointment of Brian Sharp as Chief Executive Officer. Sharp previously served as President of Time Doctor and succeeds co-founder Robert Rawson.

Time Doctor helps organizations understand how work actually happens by turning productivity and workday data into actionable insights across remote, hybrid, and in-office teams-without relying on surveillance-based management. Sharp’s appointment marks the company’s next phase of growth as it scales its trust-first approach to workforce analytics.

Under Sharp’s leadership, Time Doctor will continue expanding enterprise adoption by helping organizations gain clarity into productivity, workload, and work patterns-enabling better planning, stronger accountability, and more effective team support without sacrificing autonomy or transparency.

As President, Sharp played a central role in aligning product, go-to-market, and customer experience teams around Time Doctor’s core philosophy of transparency and trust. In his role as CEO, he will oversee global operations, product strategy, and continued investment in data-driven insights that help organizations improve performance while supporting employee well-being.

“The future of workforce analytics isn’t about watching people work-it’s about understanding how work gets done,” said Brian Sharp, CEO of Time Doctor. “When leaders have clear, transparent data, they can make better decisions, support their teams more effectively, and prevent burnout without defaulting to control. That’s the model we’re committed to scaling.”

Founded in 2012, Time Doctor serves organizations across industries including healthcare, financial services, and global outsourcing. The platform provides real-time visibility into how work happens, helping leaders improve productivity, plan capacity, and build healthier, high-performing teams across distributed environments. Learn more about Time Doctor’s approach to workforce analytics .

https://www.timedoctor.com/news/time-doctor-appoints-brian-sharp-as-new-ceo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is workforce analytics?

Workforce analytics is the practice of analyzing productivity, time allocation, and work patterns to help organizations make better decisions about performance, capacity planning, and resource allocation. It provides leaders with visibility into how work actually happens across teams.

How is Time Doctor different from employee monitoring software?

Unlike traditional employee monitoring tools that focus on surveillance, Time Doctor is designed to promote transparency and trust. The platform gives employees visibility into their own productivity data while providing managers with actionable insights-without invasive or control-based management.

What types of teams use Time Doctor?

Time Doctor is used by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including companies with remote, hybrid, and in-office teams. Customers span industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, professional services, and global outsourcing.

Can Time Doctor help prevent employee burnout?

Yes. Time Doctor’s workforce analytics help identify workload imbalances, excessive overtime, and productivity trends that may signal burnout risk. These insights allow managers to take proactive steps to support healthier, more sustainable work patterns.

Is Time Doctor built for remote and hybrid teams?

Yes. Time Doctor is purpose-built for modern, distributed work environments, providing consistent visibility across remote, hybrid, and in-office teams without requiring different management approaches or sacrificing employee autonomy.

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control. By transforming real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations improve productivity, proactively reduce burnout, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Trusted by more than 10,000 companies worldwide, Time Doctor delivers intuitive onboarding, enterprise-grade security, and an exceptional user experience, including robust privacy controls and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations create healthier, high-performing teams wherever and however they work.

Learn more at timedoctor.com .

