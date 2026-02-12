AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Non-Binding Agreement with Movesense to Pilot AI-Powered ECG and Holter Reporting

Collaboration enables deployment of MaxYield™ and CardioYield™ into third-party health systems and clinic sites

This pilot expands the Movesense collaboration to scale low-cost, AI-powered 1-lead ECG and Holter-style monitoring deployments

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (“NeuralCloud”), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that on February 11th, 2026 it entered into a non-binding agreement with Movesense, a global provider of medical-grade wearable sensing technology, to initiate a pilot program aimed at deploying AI-powered ECG and Holter reporting into real-world healthcare environments.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on a pilot deployment whereby NeuralCloud’s software platforms are deployed via an existing Movesense client, within a third-party health system and affiliated clinics. The pilot is designed to evaluate the use of NeuralCloud’s MaxYield™ ECG signal processing platform and CardioYield™ visualization and reporting software to potentially increase ECG analysis capacity, improve reporting consistency, and enhance clinical throughput.

The pilot is expected to serve as a foundation for a potential commercial rollout, subject to successful validation and mutually agreed upon next steps.

Under the collaboration, NeuralCloud’s software platforms are being positioned as the analysis and reporting layer downstream of Movesense’s medically certified wearable sensing hardware. This approach is designed to allow third-party healthcare organizations and affiliated clinics to scale ECG screening reach, increase ECG review capacity and standardize reporting outputs without materially increasing clinical workload.

Through this collaboration, NeuralCloud continues to expand its presence in real-world outpatient, ambulatory and Holter-style monitoring environments by embedding AI-powered ECG analysis directly into existing clinical workflows. By pairing Movesense’s wearable sensing hardware with NeuralCloud’s software platforms, the solution is designed to increase ECG and Holter reporting capacity and throughput without requiring additional overhead or workflow changes. The integration of single-lead wearable devices with NeuralCloud’s automated analysis further supports scalable deployment across outpatient and ambulatory care settings, where cost efficiency, ease of integration, and operational simplicity are essential.

“This expansion builds logically on the framework we announced in January,” said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO at AIML. “By continuing to align NeuralCloud’s software platforms with Movesense’s device ecosystem, we are advancing toward practical, scalable solutions that address growing monitoring demands in ambulatory care.”

“We see continued value in exploring how NeuralCloud’s signal processing and reporting platforms can enhance the utility of our scalable ECG sensing technology,” said Jussi Kaasinen, CEO of Movesense. “This expanded collaboration allows us to further assess integration, performance, and operational fit within healthcare workflows.”

The pilot is to be conducted with a third-party healthcare organization and one or more associated clinic sites, with a focus on operational validation, reporting performance, and workflow integration. Any future commercialization will be subject to definitive agreements, regulatory considerations, and successful pilot outcomes.

About Movesense

Movesense Ltd is a leading wearable sensor technology company specializing in ECG (electrocardiogram), heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and motion sensing for medical, sports, wellness, and research applications. Based in Finland, and being ISO13485:2016 Certified medical device manufacturer, Movesense develops and manufactures scalable, lightweight, durable, and programmable wearable sensors designed to integrate seamlessly into custom digital health solutions.

Movesense devices support single-lead ECG acquisition, commonly used in chest-strap and body-worn configurations, and are available in both medical and non-medical variants, enabling deployment across regulated healthcare, performance monitoring, and consumer wellness environments. With open APIs, developer tools, and flexible firmware, Movesense enables partners to rapidly build, brand, and scale connected cardiac monitoring solutions.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

