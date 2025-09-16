Masque Sound Powers Spoleto Festival USA with Cutting-Edge Audio Systems

CHARLESTON, SC, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, once again played a pivotal role in this year’s Spoleto Festival USA, one of the nation’s premier performing arts festivals. The company provided an extensive audio package that elevated performances across Charleston’s historic venues. The renowned 17-day festival showcases world-class opera, theater, dance and music each spring, transforming Charleston into a hub of international artistry.

Serving as one of the festival’s partners for more than two decades, Masque Sound supplied full audio systems for ten venues, which was the largest footprint to date for the festival. This year featured three major sites powered by KV2 Audio loudspeakers, including the Cistern Yard, Emmett Robinson Theater and Festival Hall.

Preston Dunnavant, Spoleto Festival’s lead audio engineer and sales & support engineer at Autograph A2D, worked closely with Masque Sound to deliver seamless sound across diverse productions. “Masque has always been incredibly supportive. Whenever we need something, they consistently provide the solution,” said Dunnavant. “This year was especially exciting because we introduced KV2 Audio systems into three of our venues. We received speakers shipped directly from Prague that weren’t yet available in North America, which made the experience even more special.”

Dunnavant also highlighted Masque Sound’s collaborative approach during the prep process. “When it’s time to get gear packed and shipped, it’s all hands on deck at Masque. Their team jumps in to make sure we have everything we need, at a fast pace. That level of dedication makes a huge difference when you’re hosting a festival as complex as Spoleto,” he explained.

As with previous years, all equipment provided by Masque Sound was on a rental basis, ensuring the festival had access to the latest professional-grade gear without long-term overhead. In addition to the KV2 systems, Masque Sound provided a wide range of equipment, including digital consoles, microphones and more, which ensured that each venue was equipped to handle the unique demands of the festival’s diverse programming.

“Each year Spoleto challenges us to deliver more,” said Dunnavant. “With Masque Sound’s expertise and support, we were able to grow to ten venues this season and bring world-class sound to every corner of Charleston.”