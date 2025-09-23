Coresignal and the School of Economics at the University of Edinburgh Will Partner to Study Gendered Wording in the Job Ads

The research project will investigate whether the use of masculine-coded language in online job postings contributes to lower hiring rates of women

Public web data provider Coresignal announces a new data partnership with the School of Economics at the University of Edinburgh to support research exploring the relationship between language used in job advertisements and gender disparities in the finance field in New York.

The research project “The Power of Words: Gendered Wording in Job Ads and Female Hiring” will evaluate whether the use of masculine-coded language in online job postings contributes to lower female hiring rates. The study will span job postings from 2020 to 2024 and will utilize Coresignal’s jobs and employee data.

Researchers will analyze the extent of male-coded language based on gender stereotype lexicons generated from natural language processing systems in job ad descriptions, and link those patterns to the inferred gender of employees hired into the advertised roles.

“This study will allow us to empirically investigate the role of language in perpetuating gender bias in hiring, a topic of growing academic and societal interest,” said Victor Saldarriaga, Early Career Researcher in the School of Economics at the University of Edinburgh and principal researcher on the project. “Coresignal’s datasets provide the scale, depth, and continuity needed to analyze trends across different time periods.”

By leveraging Coresignal’s data, the research will quantify the frequency of masculine-coded wording in job adverts and determine whether it correlates with fewer female hires in the finance industry in the state of New York.

“This project is an exciting step forward in exploring how subtle linguistic choices in job ads can have real-world impacts on hiring outcomes. We’re proud to support the University of Edinburgh in this timely and important research,” said Karolis Didziulis, Product Director at Coresignal. “Our goal is to enable data-driven research that helps create more equitable and inclusive workplaces.”

The University of Edinburgh anticipates publishing the first results in late 2026.

About the University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh, rooted in Scotland, is internationally recognised for research, development, and innovation, and has provided world-class teaching for over 430 years. It is a founding member of the UK’s Russell Group of leading research universities and a member of the League of European Research Universities.

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading public web data provider powering analysis and data-driven products with AI-ready data on companies, jobs, and professionals. Founded in 2016, Coresignal offers 3B+ fresh data records and is trusted by 700+ businesses worldwide. Coresignal is also a founding member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative and supports academic institutions and media organizations with data for research.

