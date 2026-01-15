DPA Microphones’ New DPK2015 Piano Stereo Kit Redefines Piano Miking

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 15, 2026 ― DPA Microphones is striking a new chord in piano miking with the debut of its DPK2015 Piano Stereo Kit,an out-of-the-box, plug-and-play miking solution that takes just minutes to install and ensures that the true voice of the piano shines through. Additionally, DPA’s piano kit portfolio now features three distinct options, each engineered to meet the needs of different users with unmatched flexibility across studio and live sound environments. This includes the DPK2015, as well as the DPK4099 CORE+ and DPK4011 Piano Stereo Kits, which will all be spotlighted at the 2026 NAMM Show (Booth 16103).

Built around a stereo pair of 2015 Wide Cardioid Microphones,the DPK2015 Kit delivers faster setup and greater sonic precision than any other plug-and-play piano solution. Purpose-built mounts and accessories allow secure, vibration-free mounting with a broad range of placements, in minutes — whether the lid is open or closed. The result is a natural, balanced stereo image that faithfully captures the true complexities of the piano’s sound, from the delicate nuances of a classical performance to the dynamic range of pop, jazz and live touring acts.

“Miking a piano has long been one of the most challenging tasks for sound engineers, requiring careful placement, stable mounting and precise tonal balance to capture the instrument’s true character,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “The DPK2015 eliminates this complexity by providing peace of mind for engineers, regardless of expertise level, piano type, music genre, production style and environment/surroundings. It delivers stress-free, ready to use simplicity, along with DPA’s stunning sonic precision and natural imaging. It’s the perfect marriage of convenience, flexibility and uncompromising quality.”

With this new kit, DPA raises the bar in the evolution of piano miking. While other piano kits focus primarily on speed of setup, DPA takes that convenience a step further by combining a quick, stable mounting system with the clarity, depth and realism that define DPA. The DPK2015 gives engineers the confidence that they’re capturing every detail, no matter the setting.

In addition to the two 2015 Microphones, the DPK2015 comes complete with a pair of GM1500 Gooseneck Mounts, DAO2015 Microphone Cables with XLR connectors, an SB0400 Lightweight Stereo Boom, DUA0020 Foam Widescreens and a compact protective case. When combined, these components deliver a durable, elegant and travel-ready kit that can be set up in minutes for stunning, professional sound on any stage or studio floor.

In addition to the DPK2015, DPA’s piano miking extends to the DPK4099 CORE+ Piano Stereo Kit,which provides a compact, flexible option built around a selected stereo pair of DPA’s renowned loud SPL 4099 CORE+ Instrument Mics that provide consistency, isolation and mobility. Ideal for tight stage setups and discreet microphone placement, this kit is best suited for loud stages due to the microphones’ directionality and isolation capabilities. Included in this kit are two clips for the piano, two DAD9001 MicroLock to three-pin XLR adapters, a pair of MicroLock extension cables and a zip case to contain all the gear.

Meanwhile, the DPK4011 Piano Stereo Kit features a matched stereo pair of the brand’s iconic 4011ES Cardioid Pencil Microphones to deliver the high-end experience demanded in world-class recording and performance settings. The preferred choice for premium classical and acoustic productions, the DPK4011 offers the warmest, richest and most detailed sound and provides full freedom of placement options with superior fidelity. In addition to the mics, the kit also features two suspension mounts, two modular gooseneck mounts, one shock mount, one compact XY/ORTF stereo holder, a pair of MMP-E mic preamp clips and a pair of foam windscreens, as well as a protective carrying case.

With DPA’s Piano Stereo Kits, users are afforded solutions that make piano miking faster, simpler and more reliable than ever, without compromising on sound quality. Together, these kits give engineers and musicians complete creative control, along with flexibility, ease of use and DPA’s iconic audio, whether in a concert hall, recording studio, house of worship or touring rig.