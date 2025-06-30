Masque Sound Delivers Integrated Sound Solution for Legendary Actress Jean Smart’s Broadway Hit, Call Me Izzy

NEW YORK, JUNE 30, 2025 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, provided a fully customized audio package to Sound Designer Beth Lake for the Broadway premiere of Call Me Izzy, a bold and intimate new production that recently opened at Studio 54.

Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic, one woman play. With an accelerated production timeline, the show required a flexible, high-performance sound system capable of capturing every nuance of its text-driven, music-infused storytelling. Masque Sound delivered, supporting Lake’s creative vision with audio precision, speed and seamless integration.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine with scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Call Me Izzy stars six-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart. The project marks Lake’s first solo Broadway credit after previously co-designing multiple productions including Camelot, Uncle Vanya and McNeal, all of which featured Masque Sound’s support.

“Call Me Izzy was a fast and furious process,” says Lake. “Masque Sound was my first call. I reached out to Scott Kalata at Masque Sound, and he made it happen quickly and smoothly. There were a few equipment substitutions based on availability, but everything we needed came together without a hitch.”

While Studio 54 features a permanent sound system, Lake and her team, Associates Charles Coes and Megan Cully, successfully integrated a hybrid setup using elements of the house system combined with a custom rig from Masque Sound. “It was a great advantage to use some of the venue’s Meyer Sound under-balcony fills and surrounds,” noted Lake. “It allowed us to reduce load-in time while still achieving full coverage for the deep space.”

Lake built her system primarily around her speaker brand of choice: d&b audiotechnik, paired with Meyer Sound components from the house. “One of the things I particularly love about Masque Sound is their deep inventory of d&b speakers and their ability to incorporate that technology while still utilizing the house system,” adds Lake. “We were able to achieve the sound I wanted for this production. Masque Sound was also wonderful in providing me with a Yamaha DM7C digital mixing console for its ample output capabilities and a Yamaha DME7 digital signal processor for delay matrixing and system processing, which is an essential element for the nuanced, music-infused production.”

The solo performance by Jean Smart required a wireless package that would be reliable and unobtrusive. Lake selected a DPA 4061 Miniature Lavalier Microphone and DPA 6061 Subminiature Lavalier Microphones combo, paired with Shure Axient ADX1M Digital Micro Bodypack transmitters, ensuring comfort and pristine vocal clarity throughout the 90-minute monologue.

With an original score composed by T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield, the production is nearly entirely underscored. “T Bone, David and I collaborated to shape the music to each dramatic beat,” adds Lake. “The show is about language and the power of words, so ensuring intelligibility and texture throughout the theater was absolutely critical.

“Masque Sound has always been my go-to,” adds Lake. “They’re not just accommodating but they’re enthusiastic partners that consistently go out of their way to make what I need happen. They’re professional, flexible and always ready to try something new.”

“Masque Sound was thrilled to follow Beth to Broadway,” says Scott Kalata, director of sales, Masque Sound. “She’s super-smart and always so well prepared. Everyone at our shop loves working with her and we all look forward to supporting Beth as her career skyrockets as a premium Sound Designer.”

Call Me Izzy opened on June 12 and runs for 12 weeks on Broadway at Studio 54.