DPA Microphones to Reveal Breakthroughs in RF Distribution and Wireless Audio Optimization

LONGMONT, COLORADO, JUNE 26, 2025 — DPA Microphones’ U.S. team, a partner of Wisycom SRL, is hosting afree webinarfocused on Wisycom’s innovative RF distribution technology for wireless audio, and its integration with professional microphone systems. The sessions will take place on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 9 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. CEST) and 3:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 p.m. CEST), and are open to all audio professionals and enthusiasts eager to deepen their understanding of next-generation RF performance.

Hosted by DPA Microphones’ Geoff Baynard, the brand’s U.S.-based Business Development Manager, Wireless, this online event will provide insight into the flexible, high-performance solutions that Wisycom has developed for today’s most demanding broadcast, corporate, live sound, theater and sports event applications. Designed to educate and empower audio engineers, system designers and integrators, the webinar will feature examples and solutions for integrating Wisycom’s wireless systems with DPA’s renowned microphones, as well as other wireless brands.

“We are always looking for ways to help users optimize their setups for superior sound quality and reliability,” says DPA Microphones U.S. Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Christopher Spahr, who oversees the Wisycom brand stateside. “Wisycom technology is built for professionals who demand maximum control, coverage and audio fidelity. This webinar is a fantastic opportunity for the community to see how the brand’s RF solutions are evolving to meet the needs of today’s increasingly complex production environments.”

The two 30-minute sessions will cover a design approach that evolves from legacy setups to centralized, distributed antenna systems utilizing RF-over-fiber solutions. It will also highlight the ways in which Wisycom’s wideband wireless systems adapt to changing spectrum environments, along with the benefits of combining Wisycom’s RF solutions with DPA’s premium microphones.

“I’ve been told many times that ‘RF is like magic that I don’t understand,’ so we want to use this webinar to help demystify RF,” says Baynard. “There are so many tools available now to support professionals in the trenches who are simply making shows work. We want to be a resource in sharing the potential of Wisycom and build RF confidence in our users as they work.”

Don’t miss a chance to learn directly from DPA Microphones’ technical team and discover how Wisycom’s game-changing solutions are redefining wireless possibilities.

Registration is now open at: https://wisycom-via-dpa.com/.