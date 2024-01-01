Keycode Media Selects Turnkey Low Voltage Lighting System for Leading Government-Focused Technology Innovator

A Fortune 500 technology firm is the first to install the AV/720 low voltage lighting system from Brightline Lighting. Fresh off the line, the AV/720 is a self-contained solution for variable white lighting control over a single DMX cable. The system provides true color reproduction in concert with the highest color rendering fixtures available. Each system drives a selection of up to 20 Brightline LED lights that may include the Flex-T, LVP, LVCI, LST, Pup fresnel, or Minnow profile spotlight – at 97 CRI (Color rendering Index). Power and control capability is located compactly within the AV/720.

The AV/720 solution at the firm facilitates lighting color temperature, dimming, scenes, power, presets, and automated functions for 14 Brightline LED fixtures within a heavily used videoconferencing room.

Key Code Media, the systems integration company selected for the project, was looking for a lighting system that would be transparent to participants and provide the most realistic reproduction of people and the setting. Executives at Key Code made the decision to include the new AV/720 system with Brightline LED fixtures based on their clients’ needs. “This is a leading Fortune 500 company with a steady rotation of virtual meetings every day,” said Mark Siegel, VP of Business Development, Key Code Media. “They’re often sharing newly developed and complex plans for security, defense, health, and other top-level national concerns. Our goal was to design a comprehensive AV system that would make those participating in meetings as confident as possible with the richest visual presentation.”

Siegel shared that other lighting requirements included ease of use and sustainability: “The new AV/720 is a breakthrough in low voltage lighting control and performance. It has pure color adjustability with perfect color reproduction – all with low voltage control. And since it’s low voltage, anyone can install it. We’re thrilled Brightline gave us a sneak peek into this new lighting technology, and we’re eager to introduce more customers to the benefits of the AV/720.”

Lighting Director Dan McKendrick completed the AV/720 installation with Keycode. “It was very simple to install and offers the customer plug and play operation,” added McKendrick. “With the AV/720, you install the controller, lights, connect the digital cable, and you’re done. The data signal powers the whole thing with zero performance loss. It provides optimal videoconferencing lighting in a very busy room utilized by some of our nation’s leading security experts.”

The videoconferencing lighting at the VA-based company features the AV/720 system with Flex-Ts. The AV/720 is an all-in-one, low voltage control system for Brightline’s architectural ceiling-recessed fixture line. The Pup fresnel and Minnow ellipsoidal fixtures mount within the same housing as their power receptacle. And just like the Flex-T, the Pup and Minnow can rotate up to 180 degrees in both directions and can be recessed for periods of non-use, or for use as ambient room light. The fixtures are adjustable within a color temperature range of 3200 to 5600 degrees Kelvin, rendering this scalable system ideal for dynamically changing environments.

Brightline pre-labels fixtures, cables, and the AV/720 ports, creating a lighting by numbers approach that facilitates simple connection of the fixtures to the power and control system. With everything pre-programmed by Brightline before each system ships, onsite installers simply follow the numbers. If system expansion is desired, either with existing capacity or by adding a second AV/720, Brightline will run a new program at the factory and send the software update to support the expansion.

“It takes all the obstacles away from achieving excellent and flexible lighting,” explained Sam Cercone, Co-Founder, Brightline Lighting. “You have everything you need right there inside one smart, independent, comprehensive system with video and effects light, control, and low voltage power. Because the power is not traveling through an AC current, it’s super easy to install.”

The AV/720 provides self-contained power and control across a disparate family of Brightline fixtures, with a low-voltage system that’s as green as it gets. With low voltage power, perfectly rendered variable white color, future scalability and DMX control easily interfaced to AV processors, the AV/720 is like the Grateful Dead’s music—not the best at what it does, the only one that does what it does.

