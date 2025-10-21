Masque Sound and Jaffe Holden Create Transformative Performance Spaces at NYU’s John A. Paulson Center

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21, 2025 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, supplied an extensive gear package of professional-grade equipment for the performance spaces in New York University’s (NYU) John A. Paulson Center, a groundbreaking performance complex that delivers a new gold standard for academic and professional production spaces.

Working closely with acoustics and AV consultancy Jaffe Holden, a Trinity Consultants team, Masque Sound provided a turnkey solution covering audio, video, control and communications across multiple rooms. The installation equipped venues including the African Grove Theatre, Iris Cantor Theatre, Theater C, Ensemble Rehearsal Room and multiple other rehearsal/ensemble rooms with the tools needed for everything from student productions to professional recording sessions.

The systems feature L-Acoustics loudspeakers and subwoofers throughout, paired with LA12X, LA4X and LA2xi amplifiers and an L-ISA immersive audio processor for spatial sound design. Mixing is handled by a range of Yamaha consoles including CS-R5, CL5 and QL1 models, complemented by Rio and RPio stage boxes for flexible I/O.

For wireless audio, Masque supplied Shure Axient Digital systems with handheld, bodypack and DPA headset microphones, alongside extensive wired microphone inventories from Shure, Sennheiser, Neumann, AKG and others. Avid Pro Tools HD Native, Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite and PMC Studio Monitors support advanced recording and post-production workflows.

Video capabilities include Panasonic 4K laser projectors, IDK 10G video transport, Marshall cameras, Panasonic PTZ cameras and Samsung professional displays. Audio signal management is handled by QSC Q-Sys Core processors. Netgear Pro AV switches provide the core networking transport for all AV systems.

In addition to the extensive gear suite, Masque engineered and installed more than 200 custom AV panels and a robust Dante-enabled network backbone, allowing any performance, rehearsal or recording space to be interconnected for maximum flexibility for both audio and video.

“Having worked with Masque Sound on other large-scale, complex projects, we knew they were the right partner to bring this ambitious system to life,” said Ben Bausher, Associate Principal, Audio/Video at Jaffe Holden. “Their team was instrumental in making our designs a reality, which was no small feat in a facility with this much networked AV, immersive audio and different user groups.”

A hallmark of the installation is the Iris Cantor Theatre, a 350-seat professional-level proscenium, fly-loft theatre equipped with tracking L-Acoustics arrays that move in tandem with the orchestra pit lifts. This engineering solution was developed to accommodate changes in stage geometry without compromising sound imaging. The system design also accounted for the diverse needs of user groups, from musical theatre and classical music ensembles to recording artists and student technicians.

“Everything from system architecture to panel layout was designed with adaptability in mind,” added Bausher. “With such varied use cases, it was crucial that NYU could support traditional productions, immersive experiments and studio-quality recording all within the same networked ecosystem.”

Since opening in 2023, the facility has already seen recording sessions with professional artists and ensembles. Its rehearsal and orchestral recording spaces, particularly the Orchestra Rehearsal Room, have gained recognition in both academic and commercial circles.

This collaboration between NYU, Jaffe Holden and Masque Sound not only elevates the university’s arts infrastructure but also sets a new benchmark for integrated AV environments in higher education.