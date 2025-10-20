QuickLink Appoints Austin Hinton as Solutions Enablement Engineer For North America

SAN ANTONIO, TX, OCTOBER 20, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest integration solutions, today announced the appointment of Austin Hinton as its new Solutions Enablement Engineer. In this role, Hinton will serve as a go-to technical expert, supporting QuickLink’s customers and partners across North America with deep, hands-on technical insight into StudioPro™, StudioEdge™ and the broader QuickLink portfolio.

“I am thrilled to join QuickLink at such an exciting stage of the company’s growth,” says Hinton. “Having spent my career helping broadcasters and production teams get the most from their technology, I’m eager to bring that same customer-first approach to QuickLink’s innovative solutions.”

Hinton joins QuickLink from Vizrt, where he served as a Customer Success Manager, following several years with NewTek. Throughout his career, he has held positions with major media organizations, including FOX Television, Disney ABC, MLB, NBC Sports and ABC News, where he earned two Emmy® Awards for his work in broadcast engineering and production. His unique combination of hands-on technical experience and a passion for enabling creative, reliable workflows makes him a natural fit for QuickLink’s expanding global team.

Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink, adds: “Austin’s technical expertise and industry experience are exceptional. His deep understanding of live production workflows and customer success will play an integral role in supporting our growing customer base across North America. We’re delighted to welcome him to the QuickLink family.”

Hinton’s appointment is a testament to QuickLink’s continued investment in expanding its global presence and providing customers with world-class support, especially in the U.S. and Canada. With his extensive background in broadcast and live production, he will help drive greater adoption of QuickLink’s solutions, empowering creative teams to produce professional-quality content from anywhere.

Attendees of NAB NY 2025 will have the opportunity to meet Hinton in person at the QuickLink booth (Booth 148), where he’ll be on hand alongside the team to connect with customers and industry partners.