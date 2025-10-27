Theatrical Media Services Transforms Lighting at  Omaha’s Holland Center with Ayrton Zonda 9 FX Fixtures

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, OCTOBER 27, 2025 ― To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holland Center for the Performing Arts, Omaha Performing Arts recently undertook a major capital upgrade to modernize the venue’s lighting system. For this milestone project, the venue turned to longtime local partner Theatrical Media Services (TMS) to design and integrate a lighting solution that would honor the space’s acoustic and aesthetic sensitivities while bringing its technology into a new era.

The venue’s previous lighting rig, which combined conventional ellipsoidal fixtures with early-generation LEDs, was beginning to show its age, both in color output and flexibility. Driven largely by the acoustical considerations for the Omaha Symphony, Holland Center’s primary resident, the TMS team knew the updated lighting system had to operate silently while still providing impactful visual effects.

“The symphony is very particular about lighting; it cannot create any noise, and they are very opposed to using a lot of haze in the space,” explains Michael Arch, Vice President of Production at TMS. The venue itself further added to the challenge. “The space is beautifully warm, but it’s very bright and everything is wood toned. Previously, that meant any color on stage tended to get swallowed, and the symphony’s restrictions made it difficult to create visual movement or depth with the existing fixtures.”

Those limitations also meant the TMS team needed to find fixtures that could deliver both rich color and dynamic effects without relying on atmospheric tricks. The solution came in the form of Ayrton Zonda 9 FX fixtures, supplied through ACT Entertainment, for the center’s main stage.

“The Zondas delivered a huge increase in output and saturation,” Arch says. “Now, the lighting doesn’t compete with the warm environment, it enhances it. That was one of the main reasons we were drawn to the Zonda. It gives us a great opportunity to provide motion over the stage without affecting what’s happening during the performances, especially with the symphony. We wanted to find a way to create motion and visual impact that complements the symphony’s needs. The Zonda 9 FX gave us that perfect balance of artistry and respect for the performance. The Holland Center now has lighting that’s as inspiring as the performances on its stage.”

The large face design and advanced effects engine of the Zonda 9 FX provides the color intensity, versatility and subtle motion needed for both the orchestral performances and visiting productions. Since the Zonda fixtures are moving heads, they now provide the Holland Center with the flexibility to adapt to various stage configurations, from symphony concerts to rock or comedy shows.

“It’s a very interesting moving head to look at; we got the nines, which is the largest face size available,” Arch continues. “You can see the color changes and motion even from a distance and it’s beautiful over the orchestra. We’re talking about magnitudes better output in heavily saturated colors than what was previously in the space. Before, colors just disappeared. Now, with the Zondas, we can actually see the effects.”

A total of 18 Zonda fixtures were installed overhead, with two additional units available for use on the floor. “The plan is to pull those out for comedians and special events, to do a curtain wash or something like that,” Arch explains.

Additionally, the Holland Center’s lighting control remains on an MA Lighting grandMA3 compact XT, another system TMS sourced from ACT Entertainment. “We’ve been buying grandMAs from ACT for decades,” says Arch. “They’ve always been a great partner. Additionally, their team, and especially Aaron Hubbard, was instrumental in helping us find the right fixture for this venue. He did an excellent job presenting the full lineup of Ayrton fixtures and really deserves credit for helping make sure the Zondas ended up in the space.”

While the Zonda 9 FX system is a centerpiece of the Holland Center’s technical refresh, it is just one part of a broader renovation that also included updates to the stage flooring and backstage facilities. “The goal was to elevate the experience for both artists and audiences,” continues Arch. “Together, these improvements ensure the venue remains one of Omaha’s premier performance spaces for years to come.”

Omaha Performing Arts celebrated The Holland Center’s 20th Anniversary on October 3, with a concert featuring the Omaha Symphony and local artists, as well as a related party on October 8 that included memories and music. The celebrations recognized the legacy of the arts center and highlighted its role in the community, with further emphasis on the venue’s architecture and history.

Also based in Omaha, TMS provides full-service concert production and system integration for clients across the region. The company supports a wide variety of events—from fairs, festivals and touring productions to permanent installations in theaters and performance venues of all sizes. Arch’s experience spans decades in the production world, giving him a unique perspective on balancing artistry, technology and the practical needs of clients. As Vice President of Production at TMS, he oversees the company’s most complex live production and integration projects, leading numerous high-profile installations.