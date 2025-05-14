Marshall Showcases Elite Series of PTZ Cameras at InfoComm 2025

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 14, 2025 — Marshall Electronics will spotlight its Elite Series of PTZ Cameras at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 3843). Marshall’s Elite Series of PTZ cameras includes the CV630-NDIW, CV630-IP/IPW, CV630-Bl/WI, CV620-Bl/WI, CV620-Bl2/WI2 and CV612-TBl/TWI

The Elite Series continues to be a top choice for seamless integration into a wide variety of AV environments, including broadcast production, newscast, concerts, reality television, corporate communications, government, courtroom, house of worship, education and many more applications. Known for its broadcast-quality performance, flexible connectivity and installer-friendly features, the Elite Series helps AV professionals deliver high-impact visuals with ease.

“Marshall Electronics Elite Series provides the performance and adaptability that today’s AV professionals demand,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall. “Whether you’re designing a hybrid learning system, upgrading a worship media suite or building a scalable AV network, these cameras make it easy to deliver exceptional results right out of the box.”

A few of the highlighted features of the Elite Series are 4K UHD clarity and ultra-low latency IP streaming, native support for NDI|HX3, SRT, and RTMP workflows and PoE+ for simplified installation and single-cable deployment. The cameras also have AI-powered auto-tracking and smart framing features, compact PTZ and fixed camera options with silent operation and intuitive web GUI and API control for full remote access.

“The Elite Series is engineered to simplify deployment in both new installs and legacy system upgrades,” adds Ramos. “With flexible output options and cross-platform compatibility, the cameras are an ideal product line to spotlight for the InfoComm crowd.”

Learn more about Marshall Electronics Elite Series of PTZ Cameras at https://marshall-usa.com/cameras/ptz.php#gsc.tab=0 or visit Marshall at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 3843).