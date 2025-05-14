ATD Audio Visual Invests in L-Acoustics L Series Loudspeakers

Screenshot

ATD Audio Visual, which offers AV services, rentals, and sales and installation, has expanded its audio inventory with L-Acoustics’ L Series of long throw loudspeakers.

The acquisition consists of both L2 and L2D 16-channel PULS for medium and large-size events. Based on the patented Progressive Ultra-dense Line Source (PULS) technology, the L Series combines sonic performance with unprecedented power-to-size and weight ratios and extraordinary ease of deployment. It is the ideal choice for mid-sized festivals and tours as well as performing arts, musicals, broadcast, corporate events and much more.

“ATD is one of the first companies in the northeast to offer the L Series,” reports ATD President Or Israel. “We were looking for a system that could cover all types of venues in New York City and was fast and easy to deploy. It’s always our goal to get the best equipment on the market, and L-Acoustics’ L Series filled the bill.”

The new L Series loudspeakers will typically be used in combination with L-Acoustics’ KS28 high-power subwoofers and LA-RAK II and III touring rack amplifiers. ATD will utilize the systems for their own event productions and provide them to customers on a rental basis.

The L Series loudspeakers were most recently put to work on the observation of the United Nations’ International Day of Zero Waste in the General Assembly Hall in New York City on March 27. ATD provided projection mapping and audio for the event whose theme this year was “toward zero waste in fashion and textiles.”

“Executing this event required fast in and out for the equipment,” notes Israel. “The L Series system was very powerful, very fast to set up and take out, and successfully covered the whole General Assembly. Everyone was very pleased with its performance.”