Avid Appoints ACT Entertainment as U.S. Distributor for its Live Sound Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, MAY 14, 2025 ― ACT Entertainment, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of live performance equipment, announces that it has been selected as a U.S. distributor for the acclaimed live sound portfolio from Avid, a leading provider of audio and video technology for media organizations and independent professionals. ACT and Avid will officially debut this partnership at InfoComm 2025 (ACT Entertainment Booth 3943), where the companies will celebrate with a press event on Wednesday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

ACT Entertainment has a proven track record of building infrastructure and market presence for premium brands, such as Ayrton, MA Lighting and PK Sound. This new partnership represents a significant expansion in Avid’s U.S. strategy and underscores its commitment to serving the professional live sound community with exceptional service and support.

“The partnership with Avid represents another major step forward in our strategic initiative to build the ACT Entertainment portfolio with class-leading solutions across all categories of entertainment technology,” says ACT CEO Ben Saltzman. “We have long admired Avid’s commitment to innovation, and we believe this collaboration marks a very exciting chapter for both Avid and ACT Entertainment. Collectively, we bring together some of the most passionate professionals in the world for the benefit of our shared customer base.”

“This is a landmark moment for ACT Entertainment,” adds ACT Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, James Oliver, who played a pivotal role in this agreement. “Our goal is to build the resources and support network needed to serve the live sound market at the highest level. We’re proud to have the opportunity to bring ACT’s dedication for excellence to Avid’s live sound solutions.”

Among the products that ACT will represent is Avid’s powerful VENUE | S6L System. Widely regarded as the digital mixing console of choice for the world’s top touring artists, VENUE delivers unmatched flexibility, reliability and sound quality. The teams recently met at ACT’s Cincinnati location to kick off the collaboration with console demonstrations and discussions surrounding streamlining distribution processes, to ensure every customer receives a fully supported, plug-and-play Avid experience from the start.

“Partnering with ACT Entertainment empowers us to reach more live sound professionals with the tools they need to deliver unforgettable performances,” says Avid CEO Wellford Dillard. “ACT shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we’re not only distributing premium live performance solutions, but building a stronger, more responsive experience for the live sound community. ACT’s expertise and infrastructure will allow us to deliver our VENUE systems with the speed and support our customers expect.”

The Avid VENUE | S6L will be on display at InfoComm 2025 alongside ACT’s other leading live entertainment solutions, at Booth 3943 and in Demo Room W224C. For product details, visit: avid.com/products/venue-s6l-system.

PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured (l to r): James Oliver, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, ACT Entertainment; Joe Langholt, Product Specialist: Live Sound, ACT Entertainment; Chant Peck, Market Development Manager, Avid; Matt Lawrence, Director of Live Sound, Avid.