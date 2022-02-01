Marshall Presents a Range of Production Equipment at Cine Gear 2024

Audio and Video Monitors, Cameras and Accessories Will Be On Display

LOS ANGELES, CA, JUNE 4, 2024 — Marshall Electronics showcases a range of its audio and video monitors, cameras and accessories at Cine Gear 2024 (Booth 950). Marshall products are often used in film and television productions, making Cine Gear a great venue to showcase the full offerings of Marshall Electronics. The company will have several of its new and legacy products onsite throughout the show.

“Our audio and video monitors are often found on set, and we are finding our POV and PTZ cameras are becoming even more prevalent as productions are looking for unique camera angles to captivate audiences,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Cine Gear LA is a great event, as we can connect with our existing partners and meet new and upcoming film and television producers.”

Marshall video monitors are ideal solutions for remote production trucks, fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications. Amongst the video monitors at the show include the V-702W-12G Dual 7″ Rackmount Monitor with 12G-SDI and HDMI Inputs; the ML-454-V2 Quad 4.5″ Screens Rackmountable Monitor with HDMI, 3G-SDI and Composite Inputs, the ML-503 Triple 5″ Rackmountable Monitor with HDMI and 3G-SDI inputs, and the V-MD173 6RU 17″ Full Resolution Rack Mount / Standalone Monitor with Modular Inputs. Not just video monitors, Marshall also offers audio monitors including its AR-DM61-BT-64DT multichannel digital audio monitor with Dante®.

Having the ability to place discrete cameras on set without compromising on image quality can enhance any production. Marshall will be showing a range of models at Cine Gear including its all-weather CV504-WP Micro Camera (3GSDI) and CV228 HD Lipstick Camera for outdoor applications, its Genlock models including the CV568 Miniature Global Camera and the CV368 Compact Global Camera, as well as its 4K CV380-CS Compact 4K30 Camera and the CV374 Compact 4K (UHD) Camera. For productions that require a longer zoom, the CV730-BHN 30X UHD60 NDI PTZ Camera and CV355-10X Compact 10X Camera will also be on display.

Various accessories will be on site including its VS-PTC-300 PTZ controller, a micro-PT head for its Marshall miniature and compact cameras and its multi-camera control touchscreen RCP in addition to its CVM-14 Table-Top Tripod Stand and the CVM-25 Compact Light weight 58″ Floor Tri-Pod.