Visual Productions Announces New PoeSwitch at InfoComm 2024

New Power-over-Ethernet Network Switch to be Presented at ACT Entertainment Booth

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 5, 2024 ― Visual Productions is unveiling its new PoeSwitch at InfoComm 2024 (ACT Entertainment Booth C8034). An unmanaged, DIN-rail mounted network switch, the PoeSwitch features four Power-over-Ethernet Class 3 ports. It is the ideal companion for connecting and powering Visual Productions’ controllers in small- to medium-sized lighting control systems. ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.

With the plug-and-play format of the Visual Productions PoeSwitch, no configuration is required for setup, making it quick and easy for users of all skill levels. The installer-friendly DIN-rail format also allows for perfect integration in DIN-rail system enclosures, while its design complements other DIN-rail solutions from Visual Productions, which ensures a well-organized control room.

Additionally, the switch features four 10/100 Mbps RJ45 PoE ports and one 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 uplink port, as well as support for IPv4/IPv6 QoS (Quality of Service). It is CE, RoHS, UKCA and FCC compliant and also works with IEEE 802.3af-compliant power distribution, ensuring accessibility for the device in venues across the world.

At just 4.09 x 4.16 x 2.36 inches, the PoE budget of the switch is 60 Watts – 15.4 Watts per port, and the power consumption is 60 Watts max, 1.02 Watts when in standby mode. An optional HDR-100-48 power supply is also available. This compact size and low power consumption make the device an ideal solution for lighting systems of all types.

The Visual Productions PoeSwitch is now available and will retail for $400.