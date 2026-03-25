Marshall Electronics Showcases New Feature-Rich CV320 and CV520 IP and 3G-SDI POV Cameras at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 25, 2026 — Marshall Electronics is expanding its lineup of high-performance POV cameras designed for broadcast, live production and professional AV applications with the debut of its new CV320 Compact IP and 3G-SDI POV Camera with CS lens and CV520 Miniature IP and 3G-SDI POV Camera with M12 lens at NAB 2026 (Booth C8339).

Engineered for flexibility and reliability in demanding production environments, both the CV320 and CV520 feature a 2.12-megapixel 1/2.86” FHD sensor and deliver up to 1920 x 1080p60 over 3G-SDI and IP simultaneously, ensuring seamless integration into modern hybrid workflows.

“The CV320 and CV520 were designed to give production teams maximum flexibility in compact and miniature POV camera deployments,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “With interchangeable lens options, simultaneous IP and 3G-SDI outputs, and support for multiple streaming protocols, these cameras provide powerful performance in a small footprint for everything from live events and broadcast to esports, worship and corporate production.”

The CV320 features a flexible interchangeable CS and C lens mount (lens sold separately), allowing users to customize field of view and optical performance to meet a wide range of application needs. Its compact design and industrial 1/4”-20 mount make it easy to position in tight or discreet locations while maintaining broadcast-quality imaging.

Additional features include support for RTSP, RTMP, and SRT streaming protocols with H.264 and HEVC codecs, as well as an audio input for embedding audio into the IP video output. Operators can quickly access the on-screen display via a small joystick on the breakout cable for local control and make remote adjustments using VISCA over RS485, VISCA over IP or the camera’s web GUI. The camera can be powered via the included 12VDC power supply or PoE over a single CAT cable and supports easy in-field firmware upgrades.

The CV520 offers the same powerful imaging and connectivity features in a compact POV form factor with a flexible interchangeable M12 lens mount and included 4.0mm lens that provides an 80° horizontal angle of view. Designed for applications requiring a fixed, wide perspective, the CV520 is ideal for POV capture, robotics, houses of worship and immersive live production environments.

The CV320 and CV520 will be available Summer 2026.