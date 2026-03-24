QuickLink to Showcase StudioPro Video Production Ecosystem at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 24, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote contribution solutions, will showcase its award-winning StudioPro™ ecosystem at The 2026 NAB Show (Booth N2761). This complete StudioPro range, includes StudioPro-NDI, StudioPro-3, StudioPro-8, StudioPro-16 and StudioPro-2110, along with the dedicated StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion control panels. Together, the platform delivers a scalable, unified live production solution, supporting everything from agile IP-based workflows to high-capacity, mission-critical broadcast environments.

Built on a single production engine and intuitive user interface, every StudioPro model shares the same core automation, graphics, ISO recording and multi-destination streaming capabilities. The difference lies in hardware architecture, allowing teams to select the I/O configuration that best fits their workflow without changing how they operate.

StudioPro-NDI provides streamlined connectivity purpose-built for fully IP-based environments; StudioPro-3 offers hybrid SDI and NDI flexibility, balancing reliability and adaptability; StudioPro-8 expands channel capacity within a compact footprint for more demanding multi-camera productions; StudioPro-16 is designed for high-throughput, mission-critical workflows where resilience and precision are essential; and StudioPro-2110 delivers end-to-end SMPTE ST 2110 integration, built for modern broadcast infrastructures where IP is native, not adapted.

Complementing the platform, StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion provide purpose-built hardware control surfaces designed specifically for StudioPro. Proton delivers powerful production control in a compact, rugged form factor suited to space-constrained or mobile environments, while Fusion offers expanded tactile control for complex, high-end production workflows. The StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion represent the future of live production control, allowing you to natively control your StudioPro production and over 600+ devices, powered by Bitfocus Companion.

The StudioPro range and its dedicated control panels provide a cohesive production ecosystem, allowing operators to scale capacity, expand I/O, and adopt IP-based workflows without compromising consistency or usability.

“StudioPro was built around a unified production engine that scales with our customers,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Whether teams are working in NDI environments, hybrid SDI/IP infrastructures or fully ST 2110 facilities, StudioPro delivers the same powerful workflow. With Proton and Fusion, we’re extending that ecosystem further, giving operators dedicated hardware control that enhances efficiency and confidence in live production environments.”



For more information about QuickLink StudioPro™ or other award-winning video production solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.