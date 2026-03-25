22live Expands Commitment to Premium Performance With DPA N-Series Digital Wireless System

UNITED KINGDOM, MARCH 25, 2026 ― UK-based pro audio provider 22live has strengthened its wireless offering with a strategic investment in DPA Microphones’ new N-Series Digital Wireless System, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to delivering premium audio solutions for touring, corporate and live event applications. As an official DPA dealer, the addition of N-Series marks a natural evolution for 22live’s services, allowing the company to offer a fully integrated DPA signal chain, from capsule to transmission. A recent UK tour with Dutty Moonshine Big Band provided an ideal proving ground for the new wireless system.

“When we first encountered the N-Series, we were intrigued,” says Alex Penn, Commercial Director at 22live. “DPA is synonymous with high-performance microphone capsules, so seeing them enter the wireless space caught our attention. Once we looked more closely at the RF heritage behind the system and what it offers in terms of tuning range and workflow, it became clear there was a real opportunity. It’s not about competing with every wireless system on the market, it’s about providing a solution that works particularly well with DPA’s lavaliers, headsets and handheld capsules. For clients who already trust the DPA sound, N-Series makes perfect sense.”

For Dutty Moonshine’s 24-date run, which spanned eight weeks at venues with anywhere from 500 to 2,000 capacity, 22live supplied N-Series handheld wireless systems fitted with DPA 2024 Cardioid and 2028 Supercardioid Vocal Microphone capsules, alongside six DPA 4099 Instrument Microphones on wireless transmitters for brass.

Freelance Monitor Engineer Tom Chitson, who managed the production’s complex stage setup, welcomed the opportunity to deploy the new system. “The stage was busy, with multiple brass players, drums, percussion, electronics and three vocalists,” he says. “With that much going on, clarity and rejection were critical. My main concern was how the vocal mics would handle the stage noise, but they stood up very well.”

For 22live, the tour demonstrated N-Series’ strengths in a practical, high-pressure environment. “One of the key advantages is the wide tuning range,” Penn notes. “For touring engineers working in busy city centers, spectrum can be challenging. The flexibility of N-Series makes coordination simpler, especially on productions that don’t have a dedicated RF technician.”

“Ease of deployment was also a big factor,” Chitson adds. “I had about 20 minutes of training and was able to run it confidently across multiple shows. The workflow is intuitive once you understand it, and the wideband capability made finding clear frequencies much easier.”

A central reason for 22live’s N-Series investment is the ability to maintain DPA’s audio integrity through the entire signal chain, which was exemplified on the tour. “The band sounded exactly as I expected from any group using equipment with a DPA logo on it,” Chitson says of the wireless system and accompanying microphones. “It’s a very natural, raw sound. Since they’re so transparent and flat, you might need to do a little processing to get a specific sound, but that’s because the DPA gear gives you the real source. I’d rather start there.”

Furthermore, the 2024 and 2028 capsules offered tailored solutions for the band’s male and female vocalists, who adapted quickly to the new handhelds. “There were no real complaints at soundcheck,” Chitson says. “Just a few small tweaks and they were ready to go.” Meanwhile, the 4099 Instrument Mics delivered detailed brass capture across the entire tour. “I’ve used a lot of 4099s—they’re a go-to,” he adds. “They held their own on the loud stage, with very powerful trumpets, and maintained clarity throughout.”

For 22live, the Dutty Moonshine Big Band tour represents just one example of how the N-Series can serve modern productions. “This system is particularly strong for small- to mid-scale tours, corporate events and rental clients that need something flexible and easy to deploy,” Penn explains. “Engineers today often wear multiple hats. Having a wireless platform that simplifies coordination while preserving audio quality is a big win.”

Founded in 2022 by a team of industry veterans, 22live has positioned itself as a next-generation rental and sales company, combining decades of experience with a forward-thinking technology portfolio. The decision to invest in the brand’s latest wireless platform reflects that ethos.

The service provider’s relationship with DPA dates back many years through the 22live leadership team’s previous experience in the industry. Since becoming a DPA dealer in early 2023, the company has steadily built out its inventory, initially focusing on instrument microphones to support orchestral and live touring work. “We invested heavily in DPA 4099 Instrument Microphones because they’re the go-to for orchestral and brass applications,” Penn explains. “They’ve proven themselves time and time again for clarity, isolation and consistency.”

By investing in N-Series alongside its established portfolio of DPA instrument and vocal microphones, 22live reinforces its commitment to premium audio solutions. “We’re building a portfolio that gives our clients confidence,” Penn concludes. “With DPA, whether it’s instruments, vocals or now wireless transmission, we know we’re delivering a level of quality that stands up to real-world touring demands.”