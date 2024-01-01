Wisycom Showcases Latest Innovations at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 — Wisycom is showcasing the latest additions to its ecosystem of professional RF technologies at IBC 2026 (Stand 8.D60). This includes its new MATF Wideband Antenna Matrix and PFL Portable RF over Fiber (RFoF) Box, as well as expanded IFB capabilities for its flagship MPR60 receiver. The brand will also host hands‑on demos at the stand throughout the show to highlight the significant advancements that these solutions bring to complex, large‑scale wireless infrastructures across broadcast, live event, production and RF over Fiber applications.

Designed for multizone wireless infrastructures and RF over Fiber deployments, Wisycom’s new MATF Wideband Antenna Matrix supports both coaxial and fiber inputs. It also consolidates multiple rack‑based components into a single, highly flexible unit capable of combining up to eight RF input zones in diversity. Configurable by software, the eight zones go into four equal outputs or dual four zones go into two outputs.This enables more receivers to be connected without the need for additional splitters and allows integrators to select one of the five versions available to best fit their architectural and operational needs.

With a wide operating range of 170–1,260 MHz, integrated ultra‑fast Frequency Spectrum Analyzer, remote‑controllable antenna modules and Ethernet‑based system management, the MATF provides unmatched configurability for CAR/CER‑based installations, OB units, TV stations and large‑venue productions.

Additionally, Wisycom’s new PFL Portable RFoF Box is a rugged, quick‑deploy solution designed for high‑demand broadcast, OB, location sound and live production environments. The unit delivers true diversity over fiber with a dual converter architecture, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity for remote control or FX Dante workflows and a NEUTRIK opticalCON DUO interface, all operable via both mains and a V‑lock battery power source commonly found in ENG camera equipment.

Each enclosure includes dual antenna N‑connectors, integrated power management with temperature‑controlled cooling and protected I/O for field reliability. The portable box comes in three main versions — two for wireless microphone diversity pick-up, which can be used with most third-party microphone systems, and one for IEM/IFB applications. Beyond extending the placement of antennas in remote zones from 100m to several kilometers, the boxes also carry FX Data, Dante®, Shure ShowLink® and Sound Devices NexLink return channel information via the fiber link as well.

Wisycom will also spotlight the latest firmware update for its MPR60 Wideband IEM/IFB Receiver, which introduces a powerful three‑channel IFB mode for dramatically increased RF efficiency. The new mode allows up to three IFB audio channels on a single 200 kHz RF carrier, scaling to 60 IFB channels within an 8 MHz TV channel or 45 channels within a 6 MHz channel when paired with the MTK982 transmitter.

Even in multichannel mode, the MPR60 maintains full wideband coverage from 470–1,260 MHz and preserves Wisycom’s renowned RF robustness. The receiver’s IP65 rating further strengthens its suitability for outdoor and mobile workflows. Users can select between one‑channel wideband IFB, one‑channel narrowband IFB and the new three‑channel IFB mode, with added support for ENR and ENC companders for backward compatibility.

Attendees can explore Wisycom’s latest technology through two dedicated demo stations continuously running throughout the show: the RFoF Explainer Session and a Three-channel IFB Demo.

At the RFoF session, René Mørch, Group Director of Product Management, and Nadia Sbrissa, Pre‑sales Engineer, will present a 10‑minute guided session using real setups and signage to explain RFoF, where it fits in modern broadcast workflows and which Wisycom products enable long‑distance, high‑reliability antenna placement. These will run Friday through Sunday, with limited space available.

At the MPR60 demo station, visitors can experience the ways in which three independent IFB feeds run on a single 200 kHz RF carrier—scaling up to 60 IFB channels on one 8 MHz TV channel with the optional license. Guests will also discover that the same receiver can support standard stereo IEM and single‑channel IFB in both wideband and narrowband modes. A QR code at the station will link to full specifications and deployment details.