COACHELLA, CA, NOVEMBER 23, 2026 — At this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, creative production company Media Pollution brought immersive visuals to life on the iconic Sahara Stage for DJ Mochakk, utilizing the CV228 All-Weather HD Lipstick Camera from Marshall Electronics as the centerpiece of its custom video workflow.

Media Pollution, known for blending experimental visuals, analog technology and large-scale live experiences, selected the Marshall CV228 to capture and process live footage of DJ Mochakk during both Sunday performances at Coachella. The camera’s compact form factor, image quality and reliability allowed the team to integrate it seamlessly into an ambitious custom effects system designed specifically for the giant Sahara Stage video wall.

“For this project, we needed something that was small and out of the way, but still high definition enough to provide an image that could be manipulated through our effects chain and retain enough fidelity to be projected on the giant Sahara screen,” says Media Pollution Technical Director Evan Morris. “The Marshall CV228 All-weather HD Lipstick Camera turned out to be exactly what we needed.”

The Media Pollution team deployed a CV228 camera as the production’s dedicated “hero camera,” positioning it directly in front of DJ Mochakk to create a larger-than-life visual centerpiece for the performance. The signal was routed through Media Pollution’s custom analog video effects processor before being sent back to the massive stage display.

“We used the Marshall CV228 specifically with our custom analog effects processor,” adds Morris. “That one camera was doing the heavy lifting for the main video wall. While there were obviously additional cameras for the livestream production, our focus was making DJ Mochakk feel huge on the screen and creating visuals that really amplified the energy of the performance.”

The design of the CV228 proved especially valuable amid the complex stage environment and scenic elements surrounding the Sahara Stage production. “It’s literally the size of a tube of lipstick,” explains Morris. “There was a lot of set design happening, and the camera was able to clip on without getting in the way of the overall vibe. It delivered a massive image from an incredibly small package.”

According to Morris, the brand’s customer support also played a critical role in the success of the deployment. Facing a tight production timeline leading up to Coachella rehearsals, Media Pollution reached out directly to Marshall to expedite delivery of the camera system. “They were fantastic,” he says. “The team was able to get the camera out to us quickly, so we had time to test it during rehearsals. Being able to call them, get it purchased and turned around within the day was huge for us.”

Beyond its portability, the Marshall CV228 delivered the image stability and reliability necessary for the unpredictable lighting conditions of a major outdoor festival environment. “The video quality was great,” adds Morris. “It’s nice to start with the highest-quality source possible, even when you’re processing it through analog effects. The auto exposure feature was especially useful because the stage could go from dark and moody to incredibly bright and strobic instantly. We even had situations where the camera was effectively pointed at the screen displaying its own image, which can sometimes create feedback or exposure issues, but the CV228 handled it perfectly.”

Despite sitting outdoors in direct sunlight for hours before showtime, the all-weather camera continued to operate flawlessly throughout the performances. “It was bolted to a steel table in the sun for several hours before we went live, and it performed without any issues,” says Morris. “That reliability matters when you’re managing a million things at once during a live festival production.”

Additionally, audience response to the visuals was overwhelmingly positive. According to Morris, fans across social media praised the immersive look and feel of the Sahara Stage presentation, with some calling it the best visuals of the weekend.

“Following the success of the Coachella deployment, Marshall products are one of the few modern tools I can really see us continuing to integrate into our workflow,” adds Morris, whose company specializes in integrating vintage equipment for a variety of production formats. “This was our first Marshall purchase, and it definitely won’t be the last. The price point compared to a long-term rental made it an easy decision, and the ease of use was incredible. I plugged it in, turned it on, dialed it in quickly through the on-board menu and it just worked. That kind of reliability takes one more thing off my plate during a live show.”

Media Pollution concentrates on immersive live entertainment experiences, custom analog video processing, stage design and creative production for concerts, festivals, branded activations and large-scale events worldwide. For more information check out www.mediapollution.tv/.