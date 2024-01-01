A larger studio puts more distance between the lights and the people who need to look good under them. Brightline Lighting, a manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconferencing, government, education and corporate applications, designed its new MOD2 with that distance in mind.

Following the introduction of the MOD1 in July 2026, the MOD2 is the second fixture in Brightline’s new MOD Series of professional LED lighting solutions. Its two-module configuration brings the family’s soft illumination and directional flexibility to larger production spaces, particularly studios with lighting grids 12 feet and higher.

The MOD2 retains the MOD1’s streamlined, 22.52-inch length while doubling the fixture’s height and power. Each of its two modules consumes 32 watts, and the complete fixture weighs 17 pounds (7.71 kg). The design gives lighting professionals another option for longer throws, higher ceilings, and installations using older cameras that require more light.

“Sometimes you love what a light does, but the room calls for more of it,” said Kathy Katz, Managing Partner of Brightline Lighting. “That’s the thinking behind the MOD2. We’re keeping the qualities that make the MOD1 so effective and giving designers more flexibility when the ceiling gets higher or the talent is farther away.”

Room to Grow

The MOD2 carries forward the approach that shaped the MOD1: combine the flattering illumination of Brightline’s Flex-T rotating, lay-in ceiling fixture with the directional versatility of its SeriesONE LED studio fixtures. It extends that combination beyond compact podcast rooms into larger studios where the desired look falls somewhere between a traditional production facility and an architectural space.

These rooms need lighting that serves the camera while fitting comfortably into the surroundings. The MOD family gives designers a consistent set of features across different fixture sizes, allowing them to choose the configuration that suits the room. The MOD3 and MOD4 will follow, expanding those choices further.

“A studio can be a place where people record an interview in the morning and welcome clients in the afternoon,” Katz added. “The lighting must fit in with the room’s design and still do its job on camera. We want designers to have that flexibility across the MOD family, whether they’re working in a small production room or a much larger studio.”

Two Modules, Precise Control

The MOD2 uses LEDs with greater than 97 CRI for accurate color reproduction on camera. Fixed color temperature options and a variable white model allow lighting professionals to match the fixture to the environment’s lighting and production needs.

Module components adjust ±90 degrees, with spot or flood beam control options available for each module. That directional flexibility helps designers place light where talent needs it, even when the room’s dimensions or mounting positions complicate the task.

For system control and monitoring, the MOD2 offers DMX512 Remote Device Management (RDM), with bidirectional communication for addressing, status, temperature and life expectancy. An available 19-inch rack-mounted driver provides up to 600 watts for low-voltage control in 120–230V applications, and multiple drivers can be linked to accommodate larger projects.