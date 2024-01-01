MIAMI, NOVEMBER 23, 2026 ― Alacran Studios in Miami Beach brings together professional recording, podcasting, live events, and streaming applications, which requires a flexible environment that can accommodate a variety of workflows. For Studio Manager and Veteran Audio Engineer Franklin Socorro, it is essential to have the right tools readily available. That includes a pair of KRK Kreate 5 Latte Studio Monitors, which have found a home in the studio’s multimedia space, providing convenient, reliable audio reference in a compact and stylish package.

Founded by sisters Alessandra and Giorgia Lo Savio, Alacran Studios is a world-class recording facility, designed and built by Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG). The studio also features a multimedia space, which serves as a hub for podcasting, streaming, live events, and private functions. It is there, positioned above the room’s mobile audio console, that the KRK Kreate Latte monitors have become a practical addition to the production environment.

Socorro, a nearly 30-year engineering veteran who has earned multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominations, says that the monitors fill an important need in rooms where audio is not always monitored through headphones. Rather than serving as the primary mixing monitors, the Kreate monitors provide an accessible reference point for productions that take place in the multimedia space.

“When we record in there, we often just need a quick reference of what we’re doing, to make sure all the sounds are coming through,” Socorro explains. “We can’t always count on headphones, so we wanted something we could use to check the audio. There’s also a video component to our productions, so the monitors are also very good for making sure the audio comes through properly on the videos.”

The compact footprint of the monitors is particularly advantageous to the space as the room’s console is mounted on wheels and frequently repositioned, depending on the session. “The speakers are small enough that they fit right onto the bridge of the console,” Socorro adds. “The ability to fit them there and still get a good reference from where we’re sitting has been very nice.” Importantly, the small size doesn’t come at the expense of output. “They’re also big enough to be loud,” he says.

Convenience extends beyond the size, with Bluetooth® connectivity, the Kreate monitors make it easy for clients and collaborators to share music and reference tracks without interrupting the workflow to find the right cable or connection. “Sometimes, a client will want to show us something, or they have a reference track that they want everyone to hear, and I’ll tell them to connect to Bluetooth,” Socorro continues. “It eliminates the need for a cable, which makes life easier and, instead of playing something off their phone, we can play it through speakers, so everyone can hear. Some Bluetooth speakers are equally sized, but they don’t have sufficient output. The KRK Kreates have enough weight to them that you can fill a room with sound.”

Though he’s a longtime user of KRK’s larger studio monitors, Socorro was pleasantly surprised by the performance from the Kreates. After a small adjustment to the bass response using the rear-panel controls, Socorro found a sound that suited the room and his listening preferences. “I personally wanted them to feel a little bit flatter, so I reduced the bass by one notch,” Socorro says. “That got the monitors into a nice, flat zone where I felt comfortable playing tracks through them. They’re good little speakers.”

As a facility where aesthetics are part of the creative environment, the latte finish of the monitors adds another dimension to the appeal. “We’re so used to seeing black speakers that having something in a different color adds a little something to the room,” Socorro adds. “Studios are spaces where you spend a lot of time, sometimes in the dark, so having little pops of color is nice. With all the neon and colored lighting that people use, a light-hued speaker can also reflect those colors, whereas the black doesn’t.”

According to Socorro, the Kreate monitors’ combination of portability, sound, and connectivity also makes them well-suited to creative environment beyond a dedicated studio. He points to songwriting camps, where producers, engineers, and artists frequently transform temporary spaces, such as house rentals, into collaborative spaces. “The KRK Kreates are perfect for that kind of setup,” he says. “The monitors don’t take up a lot of space, they sound good in a non-traditional room, and they’re Bluetooth-enabled. So, when everyone is collaborating, someone can just play their songs quickly.”

That collaborative spirit is central to the ongoing work at Alacran Studios. The team is currently producing “Ink Sessions,” a performance and conversation series inspired by the intimate “Tiny Desk Concerts” video series. The show brings songwriters into the studio to discuss their music and perform the song they’ve written, offering audiences a different perspective on the creative process.

Whether support podcast production, video workflows, or the spontaneous exchange of musical ideas, the KRK Kreate monitors have found a useful role in Alacran Studios’ multifaceted environment. “In a space that isn’t necessarily a traditional studio, the Kreates sound good and are easy to work with, and only minor adjustments get you where you need them without a lot of frustration,” he concludes.