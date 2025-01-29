Marshall CV506 and CV508 Enhance Transcontinental Remote Worship Services for Faith Baptist Church South Metro

TAMPA, FL, JANUARY 29, 2025 —Long-time Technical Director and Production Professional Phil Hooge was tasked with revolutionizing the way Faith Baptist Church South Metro in Manila, Philippines, streamed its worship services. With his father, Dr. Delbert Hooge, leading the sermons remotely from Missouri, Phil’s innovative use of Marshall Electronics cameras ensures high-quality, seamless streaming to a congregation halfway around the world.

An experienced user of Marshall products, Hooge has incorporated the brand’s CV506 Full-HD Miniature Cameras and CV508 Micro POV Camera into a three-camera studio set up for Dr. Hooge. The CV508 provides a stage left shot, while the CV506s captures two straight shots, one bust and one tight. Another component of the live stream is the REMI-style workflow that Hooge set-up, with his father located in Missouri, Phil Hooge controls all the cameras and production remotely from Florida, with the sermon being projected to the Philippines as well as streaming.

“I’ve been using Marshall cameras for years, and their compact size and exceptional picture quality are standout features,” says Phil Hooge. “For this application, the size of the camera is a game changer. We’ve even mounted one through a teleprompter without taking up much space. The ease of use and reliability are exactly what’s needed for a remote, multi-camera studio setup.”

Each Saturday night at 9:30 PM EST (Sunday morning in the Philippines), Dr. Hooge delivers live sermons to the Faith Baptist Church congregation. Using a StreamYard platform, which is a professional live streaming and recording studio in your browser, the service is projected for in-person attendees while also being broadcast on Facebook and YouTube for remote viewers.

“Marshall cameras fit perfectly into our needs,” adds Phil Hooge. “The 1080p resolution and dual HDMI/SDI outputs make it simple to integrate with our setup. I can switch between shots, monitor audio and even manage backgrounds remotely. It’s like being in the room, directing in real-time.”

Dr. Hooge’s sermons extend beyond traditional worship. His studio setup provides flexibility for Zoom conferences and other community events, making his outreach even more accessible. In addition to Marshall cameras’ high picture quality and reliability, Hooge also praises its budget-friendly price. “The price point and quality of Marshall cameras make them ideal for Faith Baptist Church and countless other remote applications,” says Hooge. “They’re the perfect blend of affordability and high performance.”