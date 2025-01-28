St. Louis Symphony Perfects Outdoor Audio with EAW®

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, JANUARY 28, 2025 – The world-renowned St. Louis Symphony Orchestra stands as a cultural treasure, captivating listeners for decades with its annual outdoor concert on Art Hill in Forest Park. With thousands of attendees each year, the Symphony aims to provide every person with a memorable and immersive musical experience. However, achieving exceptional sound quality in such a large and uniquely shaped outdoor space has been a longstanding challenge. Audience members at the top of the hill often miss out on the clarity and fullness of the performance compared to those sitting closer to the stage.

Enter Switch, a creative agency and production house based in St. Louis that has been supporting the Symphony for nearly 20 years. They recognized the need for a solution that ensures reliable and clear audio for every concertgoer. “With current audiences approaching 20,000+ people and now spanning the full 180° seating area with a 60-foot rake and a radius of 550 feet, solid coverage at the top of the hill has traditionally been difficult until we upgraded to EAW,” explains Ann Slayton, director of production rentals at Switch.

Harnessing the power of Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW®) ADAPTive sound system, Switch collaborated with Ron Bolte, the Symphony’s live audio engineer and Chris Anderson, owner of Anderson Audio. Together, they implemented a fully ADAPTive system using Anna 3-way Full-range Array Modules, Otto Subwoofers and AC6 Column Speakers. This setup was designed to adjust seamlessly to the venue’s needs and the unique landscape of the hill. The full setup included 20 Anna, 10 per side, 6 Otto, 3 per side, and AC6 used as fill speakers.

“ADAPTive was the right product for this because we were trying to cover a vast, unusual area and provide even coverage,” explains Anderson. “The system deploys quickly, and we can fine-tune coverage using software later. We don’t have to do that when we put it up, and that’s great for an event like this. Also, it doesn’t take up a lot of space or dominate the environment.”

Bolte also expressed why he felt EAW was the perfect choice for the occasion. “My responsibility is to make sure every one of the 20,000 plus people who show up here gets the same experience,” he says. “The ADAPTive technology we have from EAW gives us that advantage. Everyone on the hill will get the same relative sound, whether you’re at the top or bottom.”

“The clarity of speech and fullness of melodies from anywhere on the hill was astounding! As I listened from the top, it felt like a personal monitor was right in front of my face,” adds Slayton. “The ability of the system to reproduce, with a natural quality, both the delicate frequencies of the violas and huge rumbles of the timpani at either 500+ feet or downstage center, was utterly amazing.”

The Symphony plans to use EAW’s system for future performances, recognizing its ability to elevate the crowd’s energy. They invite everyone to come and appreciate the unparalleled sound quality that now defines their outdoor concert. “The addition of ADAPTive to our annual event has helped increase the sophistication significantly over the last two years,” adds Slayton.

With the new audio system in place, audience members reported being amazed at the clarity of the performance, no matter their location on the hill. Fans could enjoy the resonances of various instruments, making the concert a shared journey for everyone. The St. Louis Symphony Board of Directors noted that the bar for live sound quality and coverage has been set, ensuring the production remains a highlight for years to come.

Thanks to the innovative audio solutions and strategic planning by EAW, Switch and Anderson Audio, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has transformed its show into a consistently high-quality event for all, fostering a deeper connection between attendees and the music they cherish.