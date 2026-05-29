Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors Elizabeth Baseler, MS, for Leadership in Global Clinical Research, Mentorship and Women’s Advocacy

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to interview and honor Elizabeth Baseler, MS, for a distinguished career in clinical research, global health and scientific leadership, as well as for her continued dedication to mentorship, women’s leadership and public health advocacy. With 47 years of experience in the profession, Ms. Baseler has built a career defined by service, expertise and an enduring commitment to helping others through science and healthcare leadership.

Ms. Baseler established her professional foundation through academic study and early research experience. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from McDaniel College in 1978 and a Master of Science in administration and management from Hood College in 1984. She began her career in a cancer research laboratory studying pancreatic cancer and later managed a National Cancer Institute satellite cancer clinic for approximately 15 years. Over time, as new public health needs emerged, her career expanded into infectious diseases, global clinical operations and executive-level research oversight.

For much of her career, Ms. Baseler served through Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, where she ultimately became head of the Clinical Monitoring Research Program Directorate. In that capacity, she was responsible for establishing clinical trial infrastructure and overseeing the regulatory compliance of clinical protocols conducted by the National Institutes of Health in the United States and internationally. Her work involved extensive coordination, strategic planning and clinical operations expertise, helping ensure that studies were properly established and maintained in a wide range of settings.

Her leadership extended well beyond national borders. According to her Marquis biographical profile, Ms. Baseler traveled throughout her career to more than 29 countries, helping set up clinical trials and support operational readiness. She worked with investigators and global researchers studying HIV/AIDS, Lassa fever, malaria, respiratory diseases, Ebola, Zika and COVID-19, among other serious health concerns. Her role required not only technical knowledge and regulatory discipline but also diplomacy, negotiation and the ability to build trust across different cultures and healthcare environments.

Among the many highlights of her career, Ms. Baseler considers her work during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016 to be especially significant. She was on the ground helping establish clinical trials and working with ministries of health to support efforts aimed at containing the outbreak and advancing treatment options. That experience stands as one of the clearest examples of her willingness to bring scientific rigor and operational leadership to moments of urgent human need.

Ms. Baseler’s contributions also appear in scientific literature. She is listed as a co-author on research relating to COVID-19, Ebola and HIV, including multiple works published in The New England Journal of Medicine. These credits reflect her role in significant research efforts that have informed treatment approaches and strengthened understanding of infectious diseases during critical public health periods.

That commitment is especially clear in the more personal and community-centered work she described in her interview. Ms. Baseler spoke about her involvement with a women’s advisory group and her recent invitation to join an advisory council for a Frederick County nonprofit focused on raising awareness about flu, sepsis and vaccination. The organization was founded after the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy whose sepsis was not initially recognized.

In recounting the story, Ms. Baseler emphasized both the urgency of public health education and the importance of having the right voices at the table to address resistance to vaccination and prevention efforts. “Having worked overseas … we quickly learned to engage the tribal leaders and the religious leaders,” she says. “This is not an insurmountable problem. It just needs the right people at the table.”

“Elizabeth Baseler exemplifies the caliber of executive and healthcare leader Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “Her work in clinical research, global health operations, mentorship and public health advocacy reflects a career devoted to service, science and meaningful leadership.” Through its interview and recognition of Ms. Baseler, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a woman whose accomplishments continue to make an impact both globally and close to home.

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About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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