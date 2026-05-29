Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors Marina A. Gentile for Leadership in Global Transfer Pricing Strategy

Marquis Who’s Who has recognized Marina A. Gentile, IMBA, for her contributions to international taxation and global transfer pricing strategy, citing her leadership and technical excellence in building and expanding specialized tax services within the profession.

Gentile is a partner and lead of global transfer pricing strategies at Withum, a top-25 advisory and accounting firm, where she has worked since 2016. In that role, she established and grew the firm’s transfer pricing practice, overseeing its development, talent strategy and operational standards in a technical area of international tax.

Beyond the firm, Gentile serves as the global transfer pricing leader for HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms operating in 150 countries. She participates on its international tax committee, helping guide cross-border initiatives and standards.

According to her Marquis Who’s Who profile, Gentile played a key role in raising the profile of transfer pricing at Withum. When she joined the firm nearly a decade ago, the discipline had limited visibility internally. She has since helped expand its presence through client work, industry speaking engagements and advisory services related to multinational pricing, global expansion and tariff mitigation.

Gentile’s interest in international business began early. A first-generation American with Italian parents, she spent time traveling between the United States and Italy, an experience that informed her focus on cross-border business and taxation.

Before joining Withum, Gentile served as director of transfer pricing at Thomson Reuters. Earlier in her career, she spent 15 years at KPMG in New York, where she advanced to senior manager and developed expertise in transfer pricing documentation, planning, restructuring, tax controversy support and compliance with international guidelines and reporting.

Her work has involved advising multinational companies on navigating varying country-level tax rules and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) standards.

In her profile, Gentile described current challenges facing global businesses, including uncertainty around tariffs and trade policy. She emphasized the importance of taking proactive steps, such as simplifying operations and gaining a clearer understanding of supply chains, rather than delaying decisions.

Her recent work has focused on helping finance and business leaders address customs considerations, importer-of-record responsibilities and practical approaches to managing cross-border operations in a shifting regulatory environment.

Marquis Who’s Who cited Gentile’s career as reflecting technical expertise, adaptability and a focus on practical results. The organization profiles individuals based on professional achievements and leadership across industries.

Looking ahead, Gentile said she plans to continue developing the transfer pricing practice at Withum while strengthening global collaboration across HLB International, with an emphasis on consistency, branding and cross-border coordination.

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About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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