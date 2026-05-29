Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors David Chapman for Leadership in Transparent Pharmacy Benefits Management

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to interview and honor David Chapman for his distinguished contributions to the healthcare industry and his leadership in pharmacy benefits management. He has established a career built on innovation, independence and a clear desire to improve the way pharmacy benefits are delivered to clients and their members.

In his Marquis Who’s Who interview, Mr. Chapman discussed his role as chief executive officer of Phoenix Benefits Management, where he is guiding a modern, transparent and cost-conscious approach to prescription benefits. He has a reputation for being innovative, he noted, and that reputation has become central to the way he leads Phoenix forward in a highly competitive field.

Mr. Chapman has led Phoenix Benefits Management since 2020, after previously serving as president from 2011 to 2020. In his role, he oversees insurance deductions, clinical drug reviews, medication compatibility and the continued growth of the business, all while pushing for stronger standards across the industry. His area of expertise is prescription cost savings optimization, and under his leadership, Phoenix Benefits Management has helped clients save millions of dollars while still ensuring members receive the care and services they need.

A defining part of Mr. Chapman’s success has been the operating philosophy behind Phoenix Benefits Management. In his interview, he attributes much of the company’s growth and reputation to complete honesty and transparency when working with prospective clients and consultants.

Rather than overselling or obscuring the cost of services, Phoenix presents its offering with full openness, making clear what it provides, what clients can expect and what they will pay. That straightforward approach, combined with a commitment to keeping fees as low as possible, has earned the company a reputation as one of the easiest and most approachable pharmacy benefits managers to work with.

In his interview, Mr. Chapman said he is especially proud of how Phoenix was built. Unlike many companies in the industry, Phoenix Benefits Management was founded and grown without outside equity or bank loans, allowing the business to develop independently and stay true to its values.

“Many industry peers tell me I’m good at innovative ideas to improve businesses,” he noted. That innovation has enabled Mr. Chapman and his team to remain focused on what they believe serves clients best rather than what may satisfy outside investors. In an industry often criticized for opaque practices, that independence has become a meaningful differentiator.

Looking to the future, Mr. Chapman aims to keep growing Phoenix Benefits Management while continuing to improve the industry practices surrounding pharmacy benefits. His long-term goal is to expand awareness of the transparent, cost-effective model his company helped pioneer and to challenge the less customer-centered habits of larger competitors. As noted in his interview, he believes the industry is becoming more receptive to these ideas, particularly as greater public attention is being given to transparency and cost savings for self-funded employers.

“David Chapman exemplifies the caliber of executive Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “His work in transparent pharmacy benefits management, prescription cost optimization and client-centered innovation reflects a leader committed to improving both business practices and patient outcomes.” Through its interview and recognition of Mr. Chapman, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a professional whose current work is helping bring greater clarity, trust and value to a vital corner of the healthcare industry.

Media Contact

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394-6946

info@marquisww.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire