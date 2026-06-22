Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors Clare Cunningham for Leadership in Finance, Construction Strategy and Organizational Growth

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to interview and honor Clare Cunningham for her distinguished contributions to finance, construction, financial analysis and organizational leadership. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process. In Mrs. Cunningham’s case, that recognition reflects a career defined by strategic thinking, an international perspective and a proven ability to build financial systems that support smarter decisions, stronger teams and long-term growth.

Mrs. Cunningham currently serves as chief financial officer at conceptcsi, also known as Concept Construction Services Inc., in New York City. In this role, she is responsible for financial planning and analysis, reviewing financial statements, strategic planning, evaluating financial risks and bringing clarity and purpose to multiple divisions of the organization. Her work sits at the intersection of finance and construction operations, where accurate, timely and trusted financial insight can shape everything from project execution to company culture.

In her Marquis Who’s Who interview, Mrs. Cunningham identified the financial reporting infrastructure she built and embedded over the past five years as one of the achievements she is most proud of. When she joined conceptcsi, the company lacked structured project-level financial analysis, limiting leadership’s visibility into where margins were being gained or lost. In response, she developed and rolled out a comprehensive reporting suite that includes project financial performance, year-over-year financial analysis, working capital tracking and an executive dashboard that gives leadership a clear and consistent weekly view of the business. She said in her interview, “Financial infrastructure only works if the people closest to the work trust it and use it. Getting that adoption was as important as getting the numbers right.”

The impact of that work has been measurable. Project teams are now able to identify cost risks earlier, helping reduce overruns and improve performance. The executive team has also developed a shared financial language, improving both the speed and quality of strategic decision-making. For Mrs. Cunningham, the success of the system was not only technical. It required credibility, communication and buy-in from project managers, operations leaders and the chief executive officer. As she noted in her interview, financial infrastructure only works if the people closest to the work trust it and use it.

Mrs. Cunningham’s career path into construction finance was unexpected. After beginning her career in Ireland with Permanent TSB plc as a banking administrator in quality checking, she later worked in accounting and finance roles in California, including positions with RW Smith & Co., now TriMark R.W. Smith, and Alliant Insurance Services. She then joined DKS Construction Inc. in San Diego, where she advanced through office management, assistant project finance management and project finance management roles. Though she had not anticipated working in construction, she found the industry challenging, dynamic and deeply engaging.

Since joining conceptcsi, Mrs. Cunningham has become known for reframing finance as more than a back-office function. In her view, finance in construction should not be limited to processing invoices, running payroll or maintaining books. Done well, finance becomes a real-time strategic partner to operations, a driver of culture and a competitive advantage. Her ability to combine financial rigor with organizational leadership has allowed her to help strengthen decision-making while supporting a culture of trust and transparency.

Mrs. Cunningham is also passionate about expanding opportunities for women in construction. She has emphasized that the industry has room for women and needs the skills they bring. She noted that 30% of the conceptcsi team are women, a figure she views as the result of intentional leadership and an advantage for the business. In her Marquis Who’s Who interview she said value on people and performance are not competing priorities but rather interconnected.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Cunningham aims to continue building a pathway toward success. She also envisions driving innovation, transparency and meaningful impact across the construction and finance sectors while helping the company grow.

“Clare Cunningham exemplifies the caliber of finance leader Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “Her work in construction finance, strategic analysis and organizational leadership reflects a career defined by clarity, discipline and a commitment to building systems that help both people and companies perform at a higher level.” Through its interview and recognition of Mrs. Cunningham, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a professional whose leadership continues to redefine what finance can contribute to construction, culture and growth.

Media Contact

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394-6946

info@marquisww.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire