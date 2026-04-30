Tianci International, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended April 30, 2026

Tianci International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Tianci”), a global logistics service provider specializing in ocean freight forwarding, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue increased, quarter-to-quarter, by 121%, as global logistics revenue increased by 19% and was complemented by revenue of $1,418,552 resulting from our initial entry into the market for mineral ores.

General and administrative expenses decreased from $960,583 in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 to $552,141 in the quarter ended April 30, 2026. As a result, the Company reported net income of $91,545 in the quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $959,409 reported for the quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Financial Results

Revenue from logistics operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, which represented 53% of the Company’s overall revenue in that period, increased by 19% from the revenue generated by logistics operations during the quarter ended April 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the cost of that revenue increased by 16% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 to the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, as demand for logistics services increased modestly as concerns about the implementation of tariffs were reduced in the light of war in the Middle East. As a result of that modest reduction in cost of revenue, the Company’s gross profit margin attributable to logistics operations increased from 0.81% in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 to 3.73% in the quarter ended April 30, 2026.

To reduce the effect of declining demand in the Southeast Asia market, the Company intends to reorient its focus towards long-distance shipping lines, which generally produce higher profit margins. As one particular effort toward that reorientation, the Company has been accumulating an inventory of bulk chrome and manganese ore for the purpose of entering into the global commodity trade arena, and completed its initial mineral sales during the nine months ended April 30, 2026. Those sales yielded $3,239,872 in revenue and a gross profit margin of 6.88%. By applying its core resource control capabilities and supply chain integration strengths with an in-house demand for shipping services, the Company looks to release itself from dependence on local demand for shipping services.

We recorded net income of $91,545 for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, primarily due to a 43% decrease in general and administrative expenses. G&A expenses had been swollen during the quarter ended April 30, 2025 by expenses incurred as an indirect result of the public offering we completed during that earlier quarter. Our bottom line net income of $91,545 for the third quarter of 2026, therefore, compared favorably with the net loss of $947,987 that we incurred in the third quarter of 2025.

Our operations during the nine months ended April 30, 2026 reduced our cash balance by $1,687,149 to $718,203. In addition to our net loss of $594,453 for the nine month period, the greater portion of that cash drain was attributable to the increase of $957,881 in our accounts receivable balance. At April 30, 2026 our working capital was $2,596,047, a decline of $309,554 during the nine months ended April 30, 2026.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing’s logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Starting in the current fiscal year, Roshing has expanded into global trade of bulk chrome and manganese ore by sourcing high-grade minerals directly from resource-rich regions for resale. Roshing intends to utilize optimized bulk vessel and container shipping, and provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for metallurgical and steelmaking customers.

Beyond logistics and mineral sales, Roshing generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: tianci-ciit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results that are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tianci International, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rqscapital.com

SOURCE: Tianci International Inc.

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