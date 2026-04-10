Marquis Who’s Who Honors Wanping Hu, MD, PhD, for Leadership in Health Care

Marquis Who’s Who honors Wanping Hu, MD, PhD , for her leadership in the health care industry. With nearly two decades of professional experience in holistic oncology and hematology, Dr. Hu has dedicated herself to advancing better patient outcomes. With a particular focus on integrated healing, she is creating a lasting impact on patient health and wellness.

As a child living in China, Dr. Hu faced many of her own negative health experiences. At just nine years old, life-threatening anaphylactic shock helped her to realize just how important the medical profession was. This and other encounters with both illness and healing guided her to pursue a career in the field.

Inspired to Pursue a Career in the Medical Profession

Dr. Hu earned her medical degree from Tongji Medical College at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China. Driven by a deep curiosity about the science of disease, she pursued advanced research training at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, where she completed her PhD in microbiology and immunology.

She then completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky, followed by a fellowship in medical oncology in 2006. Her early exposure to traditional Chinese medicine, combined with her rigorous training in clinical medicine and biomedical research, has shaped a thoughtful, science-driven approach to patient care-one grounded in evidence yet guided by a holistic perspective.

Coming from humble beginnings, Dr. Hu feels fortunate to have been mentored by so many leaders in her field. As an oncologist regularly witnessing life and death, she has learned the importance of creating connections and supporting others while there is time. In Dr. Hu’s mind, any help she can offer is a blessing and an honor.

It is with this mindset that Dr. Hu entered her professional career, joining Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California Permanente Medical Group as a hematology and oncology physician. In this role, she sees 80 to 100 adult patients each week to provide care for oncological conditions. This involves offering chemotherapy follow-ups, handling cancer recurrence and providing support between treatments.

In her work, Dr. Hu attempts to address the underlying causes of diseases. Where some might shy away from this approach, favoring prescriptions for various symptoms, she looks to identify the root cause. Many overlook factors like stress, diet or long commutes during evaluation. As an experienced physician, Dr. Hu tells her patients to prioritize sleep, proper diet and mental health.

Founding Hygieia Group Inc.

Since 2022, Dr. Hu has also served as chief executive officer of Hygieia Group Inc. This came alongside the development and launch of her fermentation appliance, the Ferment Pro , a tool designed to standardize and enable the safe, consistent preparation of fermented foods that benefit gut and immune health. This initiative resonates with Dr. Hu’s focus on diet and aims to support gut health.

Within the next five to 10 years, Dr. Hu’s goal is to expand her educational outreach in preventive health and healthy dietary practices. To this end, she aims to develop additional consumer products, such as nutritional snacks made with wholesome fermented ingredients. Ultimately, Dr. Hu hopes to extend her impact beyond clinical practice to help more people prevent and reduce the burden of chronic disease, lowering the risk of cancer and promoting long-term wellness.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com .

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SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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