Trans Canada Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) (“Trans Canada” or the “Company“) announces that it proposes to make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 10,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“). The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from May 17, 2026 to May 17, 2028.

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that completed on May 17, 2023 and were originally exercisable for three years from the closing date. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

The extension of the Warrants remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. – GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its’ production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: (514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire