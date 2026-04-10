Marquis Who’s Who Honors Miguel Ponce De Leon for Leadership in High-Performance Fenestration and Future-Focused Construction

Marquis Who’s Who honors Miguel Ponce De Leon for his contributions to the windows and doors sector and his leadership in advancing high-performance fenestration solutions within the U.S. construction industry. He has been selected based on his professional achievements and sustained commitment to quality, innovation and ethical leadership in a rapidly evolving field.

About Miguel Ponce De Leon

Mr. Ponce De Leon is the owner of Skyline Windows and Doors in Centennial, Colorado, a company he founded in 2021 to address growing gaps in product performance, education and long-term comfort in residential and commercial construction. With more than two decades of experience in fenestration, he has become a recognized expert in European windows and doors, particularly for their thermal performance and durability in extreme climates.

Much of Mr. Ponce De Leon’s work focuses on anticipating where the industry is headed rather than responding to present-day demand. As construction codes evolve and weather patterns become more extreme, building performance standards continue to shift. Products once viewed as optional or aesthetic are increasingly becoming necessities for comfort, energy efficiency and long-term resilience.

Mr. Ponce De Leon recognizes this and has positioned Skyline Windows and Doors ahead of this curve by introducing systems that meet rising expectations for thermal performance and air tightness. These standards have long been the norm in European markets, but they are still emerging in the United States.

Mr. Ponce De Leon works closely with architects, homeowners and suppliers to bridge this gap. He educates clients on why performance matters beyond appearance and trains his team to understand the engineering layers behind proper installation. His work often involves aligning international suppliers with the realities of the U.S. market while ensuring clients receive solutions best suited for harsh mountain climates, extreme cold or intense heat.

Before founding Skyline Windows and Doors, Mr. Ponce De Leon served as general manager at Window Distributors of Colorado from 2019 to 2021. Before that, he held roles at Mountain View Window and Door in Denver. His career began in El Paso, Texas, where he spent more than a decade in sales management roles. There, he navigated the challenges of the 2007 to 2008 construction downturn and gained valuable experience on commercial and high-security projects. Earlier in his career, he worked as an auditor at Caterpillar Logistics, where he developed his attention to detail.

The Importance of Learning and Giving Back

Mr. Ponce De Leon believes his success stems from a refusal to settle into comfort zones and a commitment to continuous learning. He emphasizes building strong relationships, staying open to alternatives and maintaining integrity once given authority to make decisions. He encourages others to focus on doing the right thing every time because he believes that long-term trust and results follow when values come first.

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Ponce De Leon is a member of AIA Colorado and supports Amor por Juarez. This reflects his commitment to giving back to communities connected to his roots. Looking ahead, he hopes to expand access to high-performance fenestration systems that support affordable, energy-efficient housing while mentoring the next generation of professionals entering the construction industry. His long-term goal is to build a strong team capable of carrying forward both the technical excellence and values upon which Skyline Windows and Doors was founded.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com .

Marquis Who’s Who

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SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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