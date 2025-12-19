Marquis Who’s Who Honors Stephanie Mok for Leadership in Construction and Food Production

Marquis Who’s Who honors Stephanie Mok for her leadership in construction and food production. Ms. Mok has built a career rooted in innovation and service, rising to become co-founder and CEO of Kind Farm Services. In this role, she leads efforts to create large-scale controlled environment agriculture (CEA) projects in the U.S.

About Stephanie Mok

Currently leading one of the most significant greenhouse projects in the country, Ms. Mok oversees a 65-acre facility designed to transform food sourcing in the U.S. Much of the country’s produce, including tomatoes and peppers, is currently imported from Canada and Mexico. This facility will provide local, high-quality produce while reducing the environmental impact of long-distance transportation. The $100 million project is creating more than 350 construction jobs and over 200 permanent green-collar jobs, delivering safe employment opportunities while supplying consumers with healthier and fresher food.

Ms. Mok’s work with Kind Farm Services reflects her belief that agriculture must adapt to meet modern challenges. She is focused on lowering CO2 emissions while also strengthening food security and has advanced initiatives aimed at empowering minority-owned businesses, combating food deserts and improving food access in schools and underserved communities. Through these projects, she is working to ensure that fresh produce is both accessible and sustainable.

Ms. Mok’s career has been shaped by her diverse background in both engineering and construction. She began working in the aviation industry, serving as project manager for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner spoiler at FACC AG in Austria. She later joined Hilti in Liechtenstein, where she held roles in project and product management, leading teams across sales, marketing, engineering and production. She then expanded her career in the U.S. at BrightFarms, where she oversaw project management and supply chain operations for the nationwide expansion of greenhouses. These experiences prepared her to launch Kind Farm Services in 2022.

Family Influence and Education

Family has deeply influenced Ms. Mok’s career. For five generations, her family worked in food production and construction in Vienna, Budapest and Transylvania. That legacy instilled in her a mission-driven approach. She credits her success to her family’s guiding principle, “where there is a will, there is a way.” Her upbringing, combined with a Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at New Paltz and a project management professional certification, shaped her into a leader committed to innovation and service.

Mentorship, Leadership and Civic Efforts

In addition to her career achievements, Ms. Mok is dedicated to mentoring and leadership. She is active in the Women in CEA community, where she supports the next generation of women in agriculture. In leadership sessions, she encourages balance and resilience, often drawing on mindfulness principles such as those in Eckhart Tolle’s “The Power of Now.” Her focus on presence and clarity enables other leaders to manage stress and achieve sustainable success.

Ms. Mok also remains active in civic and volunteer efforts. She has worked with the Red Cross, local orphanages and community organizations in Romania and New York. Today, she continues to integrate her values into both her professional and personal life.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Ms. Mok plans to expand domestic food production projects across the U.S. and build on the success of her current greenhouse initiative. She envisions a future where resilient agricultural systems provide healthier produce, sustainable jobs and lasting benefits for local communities.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com .

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 – 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire