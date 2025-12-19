Strike It Rich Pack Burro Race Series Announces 2026 New Mexico Event Schedule

The Strike It Rich Pack Burro Race Series has announced its 2026 event schedule, bringing one of New Mexico’s most unique and heritage-rich outdoor sporting events to four historic communities across the state.

The 2026 series will include four Saturday races:

Cerrillos – Saturday, May 2, 2026

Magdalena – Saturday, May 16, 2026

Ruidoso – Saturday, August 22, 2026

Silver City – Saturday, September 12, 2026

Each event is expected to host over 50 teams, with runners competing alongside their burro partners in a demanding trail race that traces the legacy of New Mexico’s mining era. Pack burro racing is a throwback sport rooted in Western history, combining endurance trail running, animal partnership, and community celebration.

“These races are about more than competition – they celebrate New Mexico’s mining heritage, small towns, and the enduring relationship between people, burros, and the land,” said Shane Weigand, Event Director. “We look forward to the exciting 2026 series and the enthusiastic conversation and crowds it will bring.”

The series saw significant growth in 2025, drawing more than 3,000 spectators across its events and generating strong economic drive for host communities. Organizers anticipate even larger crowds in 2026 as interest in heritage-based outdoor events continues to rise.

Adding to the momentum, the Strike It Rich Pack Burro Race Series was recently named a 2025 winner of the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division’s Adventure Pitch, recognizing the event’s innovation, cultural relevance, and contribution to outdoor tourism in the state.

As the series continues to expand, organizers note that additional community partners, sponsors, and supporters will play an important role in sustaining the events, enhancing athlete experience, and ensuring long-term impact for host towns.

The Strike It Rich Pack Burro Race Series is designed as a family-friendly, spectator-accessible event, featuring festive downtown starts, mountain trail courses, and opportunities for visitors to engage with New Mexico’s living history.

More information, including race details and registration, will be announced in the coming months.

About New Mexico Pack Burros

While the sport has been around for decades, Shane Weigand created New Mexico Pack Burros in 2016 with the mission of reviving the familiar sport in New Mexican heritage. We celebrate the heritage of the American Burro by showcasing their athletic and hard-working abilities through trail races and backcountry packing across the Southwest. Visit us at https://www.nmpackburros.com/ for more details on race information, rules, and our Burro Blog.

Media Contact: Shane Weigand | Shane@NMpackburros.com | 505-554-8594

SOURCE: New Mexico Pack Burros

