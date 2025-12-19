Power Ford Earns Two “Best of the City 2025” Awards from Albuquerque The Magazine, Extending an Eight-Year Streak

Reader-voted honors recognize Power Ford as “Best New Car Dealership” and “Best Dealership Customer Service.”

Power Ford announced today it has been recognized with two 2025 “Best of the City” awards from Albuquerque The Magazine, earning top honors for Best New Car Dealership and Best Dealership Customer Service. The wins mark the eighth consecutive year Power Ford has been honored in the publication’s annual reader-voted awards.

For car buyers, trust is built in the moments that matter: clear answers, a straightforward process, and follow-through after the sale. Power Ford’s team focuses on making every step easier for New Mexico drivers.

“People want a dealership that respects their time and keeps its word,” said Rob Sneed, President and Managing Partner of Power Ford. “We focus on one plan. Listen first, explain the next step, and follow through after the sale. Winning these awards is meaningful because it comes from our community. If you are looking for a Ford dealership that makes the process straightforward, we’re ready to help.”

Albuquerque The Magazine’s Best of the City Awards spotlight local favorites across hundreds of categories, based on votes from readers across the Albuquerque area.

“Customers do not want pressure. They want a clear path and a dealership that provides an exceptional customer experience,” said Matt Sneed, Director of Operations at Power Ford. “Our standards are simple: clarity, speed, and follow-through. This recognition reinforces that our team is delivering the kind of experience New Mexico drivers deserve.”

Power Ford serves drivers across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and the surrounding communities with new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, a Ford service center, and genuine Ford parts.

About Power Ford

Power Ford is a full-service Ford dealership in Albuquerque, New Mexico, serving customers across New Mexico with new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing, and a Ford service and parts operation designed for long-term ownership support. Known for a customer experience built on clarity, speed, and follow-through, Power Ford is led by President and Managing Partner Rob Sneed.

