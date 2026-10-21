Marquis Who’s Who Honors Evan Anundsen for Excellence in Engineering, Project Management and Energy Infrastructure

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to honor Evan Anundsen for his distinguished accomplishments in engineering, project management, business development and energy infrastructure. Mr. Anundsen’s recognition reflects a career defined by resilience, teamwork and a successful transition from professional athletics to engineering leadership.

Since 2023, Mr. Anundsen has served as project director with ZAP Engineering & Construction Inc., where he oversees a significant portion of the company’s operations. His work centers on energy infrastructure and heavy industrial projects, including cement and chemical plants, with particular responsibility for non-EPC projects involving oil, gas and other energy-related infrastructure. Several project managers report directly to him, and he also manages select projects based on client needs and project scope.

In an interview with Marquis Who’s Who, he noted that his leadership extends beyond project execution. He supports colleagues through client interactions, proposal development, engineering assistance and staff training while helping update organizational standards and develop new processes designed to improve efficiency. He views his role largely as one of removing roadblocks, anticipating problems and ensuring team members have the information and support needed to deliver quality work on schedule and within budget.

Before becoming project director, Mr. Anundsen played an instrumental role in ZAP’s business development efforts and the establishment of its Houston-area Gulf Coast office. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the company sought to expand beyond Colorado and strengthen its presence in a major energy market. Mr. Anundsen traveled regularly between Colorado and Houston for approximately two and a half years, assisting with hiring, onboarding, client development and project support. His efforts helped the office grow to the point where a full-time business development professional could assume responsibilities locally.

He also supported engineering work on the largest financial project in the company’s history, an accomplishment he considers an important milestone. His ability to contribute across engineering, client relations and business development ultimately helped lead to his appointment to ZAP’s leadership team.

During his Marquis Who’s Who interview, Mr. Anundsen reflected on his past, stating his professional journey began far away from an engineering office. Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round directly from Columbine High School, he spent several years as a professional pitcher, playing throughout the minor leagues in the United States and internationally. His accomplishments included being named Pitcher of the Year within his minor league organization in 2009 and earning three All-Star selections.

A shoulder injury and surgery in 2010 changed the trajectory of his athletic career. Although Mr. Anundsen worked through rehabilitation and returned to pitching for several more years, he ultimately chose to leave professional baseball and pursue higher education. He enrolled at Community College of Denver before transferring to Colorado School of Mines, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2017. An internship with ZAP followed, leading to a full-time mechanical engineering position in 2018. “Life, like baseball, isn’t perfect; you must rely on what’s positive when things go well and adapt when times are tough,” he said.

In his Marquis Who’s Who interview, Mr. Anundsen said lessons from baseball continue to influence his leadership style. Playing on different teams taught him the importance of communication, camaraderie and understanding how to bring out the strengths of different personalities. He believes those lessons translate directly into engineering, where successful projects depend on collaboration among technical professionals, clients and outside vendors.

Mr. Anundsen is also closely watching the growing role of artificial intelligence in engineering. While he believes AI can accelerate information gathering, document review and problem-solving, he emphasizes that experienced human oversight remains essential. Complex engineering projects can involve more than a million interconnected data points, and errors can create serious safety, quality and financial consequences.

Beyond his professional work, Mr. Anundsen is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and served as a director of the Gas Processing Association between 2022 and 2024. Since 2019, he has also participated as a member and fundraiser with the Denver Children’s Foundation and supports philanthropic initiatives, mission work and scholarships for children.

Looking ahead, Mr. Anundsen intends to remain closely involved in the future of energy infrastructure while helping bridge differing perspectives surrounding technology, energy production and sustainability. He believes affordable energy, technological advancement and a strong workforce will remain essential to global progress and emphasizes community growth over individual achievement.

“Evan Anundsen exemplifies the caliber of resilient engineer and collaborative business leader Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “His ability to translate lessons from professional athletics into engineering leadership, project management and team development reflects a career built on adaptability, discipline and service to others.” Through its recognition of Mr. Anundsen, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a professional whose work continues to advance energy infrastructure while creating opportunities for teams, clients and communities to grow.

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Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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