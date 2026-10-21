Marquis Who’s Who Honors Maxwell Balmer for Excellence in Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Entrepreneurship

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to honor Maxwell Balmer for his accomplishments in information technology, cybersecurity, engineering, entrepreneurship and military service. Mr. Balmer’s recognition reflects a career defined by adaptability, continuous learning and a determination to transform varied professional experiences into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Mr. Balmer is the founder and chief executive officer of IT Tactical Solution, which he established in 2025. Through the company, he provides technology solutions that include custom computer and server builds, website redesign, logo modification, social media management and telecommunications support. He also develops customized computer systems for business and gaming applications.

In an interview with Marquis Who’s Who, he said launching IT Tactical Solution represents one of his proudest achievements, particularly because he established the business while pursuing two college degrees and navigating the responsibilities of single parenthood. Mr. Balmer is currently studying cybersecurity and criminal justice at Northern Arizona University. After graduating from high school with a 2.8 GPA, he returned to higher education later than many traditional students and now maintains a GPA above 3.5 while receiving recognition from professors for his academic performance.

Mr. Balmer’s technology career builds upon a diverse professional background. Before launching his company, he served as information technology security manager with Pacific Network Solutions from 2024 to 2025. He initially joined the telecommunications organization in logistics as a procurement officer, moved into IT support and earned a managerial promotion within approximately six months. He ultimately advanced to oversee IT and security operations.

Earlier, Mr. Balmer spent five years with Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, as a nuclear and non-nuclear interface test engineer. His work there followed nearly a decade of service in the United States Navy from 2009 to 2018 as a submarine petty officer and sonar technician. During his naval career, he completed tours aboard ballistic missile and cruise missile submarines and later served at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

Speaking with Marquis Who’s Who, Mr. Balmer stated that his military accomplishments included collaboration with Navy SEAL teams through the Underwater Navy SEAL and Diver Recovery Program. He earned quality assurance certifications related to diver-quality air and nitrogen and oxygen cleanliness, and he played a major role in preparing 158 quality assurance packages that were later incorporated into procedures for converting submarine lockout chambers into hyperbaric chambers, supporting safer decompression for sailors.

In his Marquis Who’s Who interview, Mr. Balmer emphasized that his career is as much a story of personal development as professional accomplishment. He describes his 30s as his “glow-up years,” a period focused on becoming more business-minded, improving his health, continuing his education and building a stronger future for his family. He hopes his experience demonstrates that financial background, age and previous setbacks do not have to determine a person’s future.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming increasingly important to his work. Mr. Balmer believes much of the future of information technology will be AI-based and is developing his own AI-powered family operating system designed to connect multiple household technologies, calendars, navigation systems and other digital tools. His broader interest in AI also complements his cybersecurity education and long-term ambitions in national security.

Mr. Balmer credits his success to determination and an ability to view failure as part of progress. He encourages professionals to become versatile rather than limiting themselves to a single specialty, believing that broad knowledge creates stronger problem-solving abilities. “Knowledge is power,” he told Marquis Who’s Who. “And I would rather be a person with 50 bronze medals than one with one gold. Be a jack of all trades. Challenge yourself to be the top three at every position that you work at, and you will be the best overall.”

His commitment extends beyond business and education. As a fundraiser with the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, Mr. Balmer helped increase annual charitable donations from approximately $7,000 to nearly $20,000. He is also a member of the Route 66 Car Club and a law fraternity on campus.

Looking ahead, Mr. Balmer plans to apply to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after completing his degrees, with a particular interest in the emerging intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and national defense. At the same time, he intends to continue expanding IT Tactical Solution and pursuing additional entrepreneurial ventures.

“Maxwell Balmer exemplifies the caliber of resilient entrepreneur, technology professional and veteran Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “His ability to combine military discipline, engineering experience, cybersecurity knowledge and entrepreneurial vision reflects a career built on continuous learning and the determination to turn challenges into opportunities.” Through its recognition of Mr. Balmer, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a technology leader whose work continues to bridge information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and service to others.

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About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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