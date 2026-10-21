Dr. Rita Sadowski Joins Resensation Surgeon Directory for Breast Reconstruction

Board-certified plastic surgeon at New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery meets training and procedural requirements to perform nerve repair technique

New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery announced that Rita Sadowski, MD , has been added to the Resensation surgeon directory , which lists physicians trained to perform a nerve repair technique during breast reconstruction. Her inclusion reflects advanced training and commitment to providing the highest level of care for patients with breast cancer.

Dr. Sadowski is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. In her practice she provides a full range of breast surgery techniques, including aesthetic, reconstruction and revision procedures. Her inclusion in the Resensation directory further reflects her work in breast reconstruction and her ability to offer patients additional options following mastectomy.

Resensation is a surgical nerve repair technique designed to help restore breast sensation following mastectomy. During breast reconstruction, Dr. Sadowski reconnects nerves damaged or severed during the removal of breast tissue, creating a pathway for nerve regeneration and the potential recovery of sensation. Because nerves degenerate after injury, the optimal time to repair them is immediately following mastectomy.

Loss of breast sensation is a common consequence of mastectomy and can affect patients’ physical comfort, body awareness and quality of life. Reduced sensation may also make it more difficult to detect heat, pressure or potential injuries. By addressing nerve damage from mastectomy during the reconstruction, Resensation offers an opportunity to support sensory recovery and may help alleviate certain forms of post-mastectomy pain. Outcomes vary depending on individual medical and surgical factors.

“When patients come to me for breast reconstruction, they’re thinking about much more than how their breasts will look,” Sadowski said. “Being able to address sensation as part of reconstruction allows me to consider another important aspect of their recovery. My goal is to help patients feel more comfortable and confident in their bodies after breast cancer.”

Sadowski’s inclusion in the directory allows patients seeking breast reconstruction to identify her as a physician trained in the technique. Her approach to reconstructive surgery considers both the physical and personal aspects of recovery following breast cancer treatment.

Patients can find Sadowski through the Resensation surgeon directory or learn more about New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery at www.lookbetterfeelbetter.com .

About New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery

Based in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery provides plastic and reconstructive surgery services. Led by Dr. Rita Sadowski, the practice offers breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, breast reduction, body contouring and facial procedures. The office is located at 200 Boylston St., Suite 315, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For more information, visit www.lookbetterfeelbetter.com or call 781-884-0034.

Media contact

Name – Dr. Rita Sadowski

Email – RSadowski@lookbetterfeelbetter.com

Phone – 781-884-0034

https://www.lookbetterfeelbetter.com/

SOURCE: New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery

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