Marquis Who’s Who honors Anthony Metten, MA, PCC, for success in executive coaching. This recognition spotlights Mr. Metten’s approach to personal growth that centers on insight rather than information. As a performance coach, keynote speaker and corporate trainer through his firm WinVision Training & Consulting, he emphasizes the importance of self-discovery in leadership and business.

Growth Through Self-Discovery

“The goal is insight.” Mr. Metten has integrated this trademarked slogan into coaching practices, keynote addresses and training programs. The tagline conveys his belief that professional titles and external achievements mean little without a true sense of self.

Mr. Metten argues that today’s professionals face an overload of advice, frameworks and motivational sound bites. While information can guide decisions, he believes it does not deliver the same value as personal insight. “Information fills your mind. Insight transforms your life,” he says.

In his practice, Mr. Metten works with high-performing professionals. The clientele includes executives, entrepreneurs and changemakers. While they check all the boxes for what success looks like, they feel like something’s off. “They often come to me thinking they need a new strategy,” he says. “What they really need is a new perspective.”

A Call for Weekly Reflection

The COVID-19 pandemic was a life-altering event for many professionals. Once they began working from home, they had second thoughts about work-life balance. The search for meaning and authenticity intensified. In many instances, people left long-term careers.

The coaching industry experienced a surge in growth following this shift in career changes. It seemed everyone wanted to coach. While Mr. Metten is glad people entered the space to help others, he clarifies the purpose of the vocation. “Coaching isn’t about giving advice or motivational quotes,” he says. “It’s a sacred process of self-discovery that requires patience, structure and deep listening.”

The work requires patience, focus and the ability to listen. Gaining insight is not a sudden realization but a consistent practice. Because of this, Mr. Metten suggests that people set aside 15 minutes a week for self-reflection.

Something More Valuable Than Titles

Mr. Metten knows firsthand the life-changing impact of coaching and insight. As a high school dropout with a GED certificate, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. After working in the automotive industry, he transitioned into the banking sector.

At the height of his banking career, Mr. Metten oversaw more than $1.5 billion, and eventually left his position with Citibank, and the industry, for good. After hiring an executive coach, he remarks, “I got to know myself. It was the moment I discovered the true power of insight.” In 2007, he left behind professional titles, financial security and personal relationships to pursue a life aligned with his values. The decision led him to earn a master’s degree in counseling psychology and to take on the roles of coach, speaker and trainer.

Simple Questions That Build Awareness

Mr. Metten has shared personal insights in public forums. He gave a TED Talk exploring individuation, self-understanding and healthy boundaries. In his view, the global shift since 2020 has prompted people to question whether their lives reflect their true priorities.

“The pandemic didn’t just disrupt routines – it disrupted identities,” Mr. Metten says. As a result, the rising demand for authenticity and alignment in professional life makes insight more critical than ever. He recommends asking three questions: Where did I feel most like myself this week? Where did I feel off? What do I now know that I didn’t know before? He believes these small, consistent steps build awareness and lead to long-term change.

The Power of Insight

Mr. Metten doesn’t view his work as a job. For him, it feels like a calling. Whether he is fulfilling his duties as lead soul coach for Sedona Soul Adventures or as founding executive coach for FilmChain, each activity comes from alignment.

Mr. Metten helps people remember who they are and to live from that place. Titles, salaries and accolades carry less weight than knowing who you are when the noise subsides. “The goal is insight,” he says. “And everything else begins there.”

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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