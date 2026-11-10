Tranchi Announces AI-Powered DSCR Financing Platform Targeting Fully Automated Real Estate Lending

Proprietary AI technology will automate loan applications, document reviews, rental income verification, and underwriting, bringing an integrated financing experience directly to real estate investors.

Tranchi, an artificial intelligence-powered real estate technology company, today announced plans to launch a proprietary AI-powered Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) financing platform before the end of 2026. The upcoming platform is designed to transform how real estate investors access financing by replacing traditionally manual loan application, processing, and underwriting workflows with specialized AI agents operating directly within the Tranchi ecosystem.

Through its technology-enabled embedded financing API, Tranchi aims to bring DSCR financing directly into its platform, allowing users to access financing as part of their existing real estate investment workflow. Rather than navigating separate lenders, completing extensive paperwork, and coordinating with multiple loan professionals, users will be able to leverage Tranchi’s AI-powered infrastructure to manage the financing process.

The company’s long-term objective is to automate 100% of the financing process through AI agents, with its technology designed to perform the functions traditionally handled by loan officers, loan processors, and underwriters.

Replacing Traditional Loan Processing With AI

At the center of Tranchi’s upcoming financing platform is a proprietary technology stack designed to eliminate repetitive manual work that has historically made real estate lending time-consuming and fragmented.

The platform will incorporate several advanced capabilities:

Proprietary Automated Underwriting: Technology designed to replace manual underwriting reviews with automated analysis and evaluation of loan information.

Technology designed to replace manual underwriting reviews with automated analysis and evaluation of loan information. AI-Powered Optical Character Recognition (OCR): Advanced document processing that extracts, interprets, and organizes information from complex financial and property documentation.

Advanced document processing that extracts, interprets, and organizes information from complex financial and property documentation. Automated Valuation Models (AVM): Property valuation technology designed to support qualifying DSCR refinance transactions involving loan amounts below $400,000.

Property valuation technology designed to support qualifying DSCR refinance transactions involving loan amounts below $400,000. Proprietary Rental Income Verification: Specialized models designed to analyze and verify rental income information, helping accelerate loan qualification and approval workflows.

By combining these capabilities within a unified financing infrastructure, Tranchi aims to reduce the administrative burden associated with DSCR lending while creating a more streamlined experience for real estate investors.

“Traditional lending still relies heavily on manual processes, repetitive documentation, and disconnected workflows. We believe artificial intelligence can fundamentally change that experience,” said Deeb Ghezlan of Tranchi. “Our vision is to build a financing platform where users no longer have to navigate the traditional loan application process themselves. Tranchi’s AI agents will handle the work traditionally performed by loan officers, processors, and underwriters, creating a more seamless financing experience.”

Bringing Financing Directly Into the Real Estate Investment Experience

The upcoming launch represents a significant expansion of Tranchi’s broader vision for applying artificial intelligence to real estate transactions. The company is developing an integrated system in which AI agents assume the operational responsibilities traditionally distributed across multiple lending professionals.

Under the planned model, Tranchi’s AI technology will function as an AI loan officer, AI loan processor, and AI underwriter, coordinating different stages of the financing workflow. The objective is to allow users to initiate and progress through financing without manually completing traditional loan applications or managing separate interactions with multiple departments.

“We are moving beyond using AI simply to help people find and analyze real estate deals. We want AI to help execute the entire investment process, including financing,” said Marc Munoz of Tranchi. “By embedding DSCR lending directly into Tranchi, we’re working toward a future where investors can move from identifying an investment opportunity to pursuing financing within one platform, with AI handling the operational complexity behind the scenes.”

For real estate investors, financing is often one of the most fragmented parts of acquiring and scaling a rental property portfolio. Investors must evaluate potential properties, understand projected rental income, determine financing eligibility, assemble documentation, and coordinate with lending professionals before a transaction can progress.

Tranchi’s embedded financing initiative is designed to bring these traditionally separate activities closer together by connecting financing capabilities with its existing AI-powered real estate investment technology.

“One of the biggest opportunities with artificial intelligence is its ability to eliminate entire layers of repetitive work rather than simply make existing processes marginally faster,” said Yazan Ghezlan of Tranchi. “We are building toward a model where AI agents can manage the financing workflow from beginning to end. Our goal is to make the process dramatically more accessible and efficient for real estate investors while establishing a new standard for how technology can be applied to lending.”

Tranchi expects to introduce the financing platform before the end of 2026, with further development focused on expanding automation capabilities and integrating financing more deeply into the user experience.

About Tranchi

Tranchi is an AI-powered real estate investment technology platform designed to help investors identify, analyze, structure, and execute real estate opportunities. Through specialized AI agents and proprietary technology, the platform aims to simplify traditionally fragmented aspects of real estate investing, including property discovery, deal analysis, transaction preparation, and financing. Tranchi is developing an integrated ecosystem designed to bring more of the real estate investment lifecycle into a single technology-driven environment.

For more information, visit https://www.tranchi.ai.

Media Contact:

Marc A. Munoz

Website: https://www.tranchi.ai

Email: support@tranchi.ai

SOURCE: Tranchi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire