Jessica Abtan Expands August Bliss Salon and Spa With Exclusive New Product Line

Jessica Abtan, Founder and CEO of August Bliss Salon and Spa, is expanding the New Jersey-based luxury salon and spa brand with the introduction of an exclusive new product line. The latest development marks a new chapter for August Bliss as the brand continues to grow beyond its established salon and spa experience.

Founded and built from the ground up by Abtan, August Bliss was created around a simple vision: to give women a place where they can be taken care of in a luxurious, beautiful, and peaceful environment while receiving excellent service. The brand’s expansion into products brings that philosophy into a new area while maintaining the sense of care and refinement that defines the August Bliss experience.

The August Bliss brand is trademarked, and the upcoming product line represents part of Abtan’s broader plans to expand the company while creating new ways for clients to experience the brand beyond their time at the salon and spa.

“August Bliss has always been about creating an environment where women can slow down, feel cared for, and enjoy a truly beautiful experience,” said Jessica Abtan, Founder and CEO of August Bliss Salon and Spa. “Expanding into our own product line allows us to carry that experience beyond the salon and into our clients’ everyday lives.”

The product expansion comes as August Bliss continues to build its presence in the luxury beauty and self-care space. The company currently offers a range of salon and spa services, with its New Jersey location designed around an atmosphere of calm, beauty, and personalized care.

For Abtan, building August Bliss from the ground up has been an achievement rooted in both entrepreneurship and vision. The brand’s continued development reflects her commitment to creating a distinctive experience rather than simply offering beauty services.

The new product line is expected to become an important part of August Bliss’s future growth. Abtan plans to continue expanding the brand and developing its product offerings as the company reaches new customers and builds on its existing presence.

With its latest expansion, August Bliss is bringing its approach to luxury self-care into a new category while remaining grounded in the experience that inspired the brand from the beginning: creating a beautiful, peaceful environment where women can feel cared for.

About August Bliss Salon and Spa

August Bliss Salon and Spa is a New Jersey-based luxury salon and spa founded by Jessica Abtan. Operating from a 5,000-square-foot studio, the brand is built around the belief that women deserve a luxurious, beautiful, and peaceful environment with excellent service. August Bliss offers a range of beauty and self-care services. The trademarked brand is now expanding into an exclusive product line as part of its broader growth strategy.

Media Contact

Jessica Abtan

Founder & CEO

August Bliss Salon and Spa

Email: Spa@augustbliss.com

Website: Augustbliss.com

Location: Lakewood, New Jersey

SOURCE: August Bliss Salon and Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire