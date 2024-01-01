Markus Zellner Joins Analog Way EMEA Team

Analog Way is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Zellner as Presales and Commissioning Manager for the EMEA region.

Zellner will act as technical advisor/strategic for the Analog Way sales force ensuring that business opportunities are transformed into technically sound and profitable projects. He comes on board after serving as Technical Presales Consultant for Samsung Electronics Germany for 8.5 years. Prior to that he was a certified master of event technology working at various events, venues and installations.

“We are pleased to welcome Markus to Analog Way,” says Demetrio Faroldi, Analog Way EMEA Sales Director. “With his technical knowledge and background, he will support our customers to develop and execute projects to a high-level quality standard. His competence will guide our customers to make the right choices with the right products to meet their budgetary needs.”

Zellner says, “I am looking forward to supporting the EMEA sales team here at Analog Way to help transfer our unique technology solutions to customers. Also, I am happy to be part of the Analog Way family, and I am looking forward to build new, premium technology solutions for future requirements.”