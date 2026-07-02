Nakama, Inc. Launches Industry-First Official B2B Marketplace Revolutionizing Global Anime Rights and Licensing

Major Anime Licensors Join Platform by the founder and former CEO of Crunchyroll to Reach Global Buyers

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nakama, Inc., today announced the launch of AniBiz.com, the first dedicated B2B marketplace built specifically for the global anime industry. Designed to streamline the complex licensing process, the platform provides a centralized, secure environment for global buyers to officially access anime Intellectual Property (IP) and connect with anime rights holders.

With the global anime market projected to exceed $35 billion in 2026, the demand for high-quality content rights have outpaced the industry’s traditional, often fragmented, manual licensing workflows. AniBiz.com addresses these challenges by offering a digital-first solution that respects the unique structure of Japanese anime licensing, the ecosystem of rights holders, distributors, merchandisers, and retailers, while providing new global buyers with an official verified path to acquire and collaborate on anime IP.

“Anime licensing is uniquely complex. Rights are fragmented across territories, formats, products, and time windows,” said Brady McCollum, Co-Founder and CEO of Nakama, Inc. “AniBiz was built specifically for those realities. We’re creating a trusted system that gives licensors greater visibility and control while helping buyers move faster with confidence.”

“For decades, access to anime IP has largely depended on who you know. By being the official marketplace for Anime IP, AniBiz.com opens the door to entirely new categories of partners… from emerging brands and manufacturers to creators, events, and startups looking to participate in the Anime Economy,” said Kun Gao, Co-Founder and President.

The launch is supported by a coalition of anime industry titans and ecosystem leaders who recognize the need for digital modernization in the sector. Anime licensors joining the platform include ADK Emotions Inc., Aniplex of America Inc., Avex Pictures Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Dentsu Anime Solutions Inc., Fuji Creative Corporation, FURYU Pictures Corporation, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc., Imagica Infos Co.,Ltd., Mainichi Broadcasting System, Pony Canyon Inc., TAKARATOMY, Toei Animation Inc., TOHO Global Inc., Tokyo Broadcasting System, TV Asahi Corporation, TV TOKYO Corporation, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, YTE and more.

“The anime industry finally has a dedicated platform to call its home for all things B2B. In true Nakama spirit, AniBiz.com enables the entire industry to band together and engage directly with the new world of global partners interested in working with anime IP. Through the AniBiz platform, all the world can now reach the anime industry in one official place,” said Sae Whan Song, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development.

Beyond simple transactions, AniBiz.com aims to foster new collaborations by lowering the barrier to entry for anyone around the world interested in working with anime IP in both established and developing international markets. By providing data-driven insights into market trends and territory-specific demand, the platform empowers licensors and production committees to make informed decisions about their global IP strategy.

The AniBiz.com platform is open to all global buyers and licensees to start onboarding today. To access the service, visit https://anibiz.com

About Nakama, Inc. Nakama, Inc. is building the future of the anime business globally. Headquartered in San Francisco and formed by the team that founded and operated Crunchyroll from inception to over 10 million global subscribers and $1B+ in revenue, along with launching its global expansion, consumer products, licensing, distribution, and anime co-productions efforts.

AniBiz.com is the first service launched by Nakama, Inc., the first dedicated B2B marketplace built specifically for the global anime industry. Designed to streamline the complex licensing process, the platform provides a centralized, secure environment for global buyers to access anime Intellectual Property (IP) and connect with anime rights holders.

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SOURCE Nakama, Inc.