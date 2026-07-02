Survey of Italian healthcare IT users finds regional fragmentation, diagnostic-data usability and PNRR deadline pressure are redefining Italy’s EHR/HIT competitive landscape

Black Book Research today released findings from its Italy State of Acute Care EHR, FSE 2.0 and Digital Health 2026 report, identifying Italy as one of Europe’s most important tests of whether a regionally decentralized healthcare system can deliver national clinical-data utility before PNRR and European Health Data Space expectations converge.

The 2026 Italy report follows Black Book’s Norway and Germany provider pulse research and extends the firm’s Q2 European interoperability and EHDS readiness thesis: Europe’s healthcare systems are becoming more connected, but the decisive challenge is whether shared health data is usable, searchable, trusted and workflow-embedded at the point of care.

Black Book’s Italy survey included HIT/EHR user responses across public acute care, private/accredited acute care, community and GP settings, diagnostic and ancillary providers, and regional health agencies. The report expands the 2025 Italy EHR/HIT vendor framework into FSE 2.0, regional interoperability, diagnostic-data readiness, PNRR execution pressure and EHDS preparedness.

“Italy’s FSE 2.0 is one of Europe’s most important tests of whether regional digital health systems can become a nationally usable clinical-data network,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. “The decisive question is not only whether documents are uploaded. It is whether lab results, radiology reports, discharge summaries, emergency reports and specialist information are usable across regions, across systems and inside real clinical workflows.”

Key Findings: Italy FSE 2.0

Among over 150 Italian healthcare IT and provider organization representatives:

91% ranked lab, radiology, pathology, emergency and discharge information as the most important FSE 2.0 success domains.

87% supported independent regional usability, diagnostic-data and safety measurement before further FSE 2.0 expansion.

85% reported inconsistent readiness across HIS, LIS, RIS/PACS, document-management and regional platform integrations.

84% said regional maturity differences still limit national clinical utility.

72% said PNRR milestone pressure improved technical activity, but not uniform provider-side usability.

68% said FSE data still behaves more like document exchange than workflow-embedded interoperability.

Black Book’s Italy FSE 2.0 Readiness Index produced a 6.5 out of 10 composite score, with higher relative readiness in national technical infrastructure, FHIR/CDA gateway readiness and diagnostic-data availability, but weaker scores in provider workflow fit, diagnostic-data usability outside the home region, citizen activation and regional parity.

Italy Differs from Norway and Germany

Black Book said Italy’s healthcare IT story is distinct from Norway and Germany.

Norway’s provider pulse centered on frontline trust in shared-record modernization. Germany’s ePA research focused on whether a national patient record can operate as a clinical data supply chain. Italy’s FSE 2.0 challenge is different: it is a test of whether 20 regional health systems and autonomous provinces can converge around usable diagnostic and clinical data without allowing geography, platform variation or document-type gaps to determine digital health access.

“Italy is the EHDS stress test for decentralized health systems,” Brown said. “If diagnostic data remains regionally uneven, document-heavy or difficult to retrieve, then national record availability will not translate into national clinical utility.”

Diagnostic Data Emerges as Italy’s Defining Use Case

The 2026 findings indicate that diagnostic data is the most important Italy-specific measure of FSE 2.0 progress. Respondents identified laboratory results, radiology reports, pathology findings, emergency documents and discharge summaries as the data domains most likely to determine whether FSE 2.0 delivers clinical value.

Black Book found that providers are increasingly distinguishing between uploaded documents and usable clinical data. Uploaded documents may satisfy technical or compliance milestones, but clinical value depends on whether the information is current, structured, searchable, correctly attributed, regionally accessible and available inside provider workflow.

“Diagnostic data is where FSE 2.0 can prove its value fastest,” Brown said. “It is also where regional fragmentation, metadata inconsistency and workflow burden will become visible first.”

Competitive Market Tightens: 2027 Leadership Is No Longer Guaranteed

Dedalus retained the #1 overall client-rated EHR/HIT ranking in Black Book’s 2026 Italy report, but the competitive field narrowed significantly. InterSystems, Engineering/AREAS, GPI Group and Sistemi each demonstrated category strength in capabilities directly tied to the FSE 2.0 era, including interoperability, regional public-sector fit, diagnostic-data readiness, support responsiveness, client collaboration and primary-care connectivity.

Black Book cautioned that the 2027 Italy leadership race may become materially more competitive if current FSE 2.0 pressures continue. Respondent clients increasingly evaluated vendors not only by broad EHR functionality, but by their ability to execute on region-specific interoperability, diagnostic-document readiness, gateway validation, metadata quality, workflow integration, training and responsiveness.

InterSystems ranked as a leading challenger in FSE 2.0 and regional interoperability readiness, Engineering/AREAS led in regional public-sector implementation fit, GPI Group led in diagnostic-data readiness, CompuGroup Medical led in primary-care and ambulatory workflow, and Sistemi led the 18-KPI table for support and responsiveness.

“The 2026 Italy market is not a single-vendor runaway,” Brown said. “The incumbent leader remains strong, but respondent clients are illuminating a more competitive market. Vendors that can prove regional interoperability, diagnostic-data usability, rapid support, and workflow-embedded FSE access may be positioned to challenge for the top ranking in 2027.”

Modular Displacement More Likely Than Wholesale Replacement

Black Book’s analysis indicates that near-term competitive change is more likely to occur through modular expansion, interoperability overlays, diagnostic workflow augmentation, regional platform services and targeted departmental replacement than full enterprise EHR/EPR displacement.

The report identifies high or moderate-high 12-to-24-month likelihood for interoperability-layer or data-quality overlays, diagnostic workflow replacement or augmentation, and regional FSE 2.0 platform services. Full enterprise EHR/EPR replacement remains less likely in the near term, but could rise if FSE 2.0 milestones expose persistent gaps in workflow fit, diagnostic-data utility, support responsiveness or regional implementation performance.

Black Book said this competitive shift matters globally because EHDS implementation will depend on the same practical capabilities: structured data availability, cross-setting retrieval, diagnostic-data utility, governance, auditability, and provider confidence.

Methodology

Black Book’s 2026 Italy update included HIT/EHR user responses across public acute care hospitals and specialty facilities, private/accredited acute care, community and GP providers, diagnostic and ancillary providers, and government or regional health agencies. The methodology preserves Black Book’s 18 client-rated KPI scoring framework while adding FSE 2.0, diagnostic-data readiness, regional interoperability, PNRR execution and EHDS alignment measures.

Respondents included:

19% public acute care hospital and specialty facility respondents

17% private/accredited acute care hospital and specialty facility respondents

36% community, GP and primary care provider respondents

13% diagnostic, ancillary, chronic, rehabilitation and ambulatory provider respondents

14% government, regional health agency and institutional respondents

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology and services market research firm specializing in client satisfaction, user experience, operational performance and competitive intelligence surveys. Black Book collects frontline user and buyer intelligence across healthcare IT, outsourcing, services and digital transformation markets. Black Book maintains a two decade history of vendor agnostic, independent and unbiased IT client satisfaction surveying including the Italian and EU markets. Muliple EU country healthcare IT vendor assessment research reports are available to industry stakeholders at the company website.

Media Contact: Black Book Research Media Relations

Kat Johnson research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.coim 1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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