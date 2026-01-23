Marketing Consultant Tamar Toledano on How Trump’s Tariff Threats Are Reshaping Global Brand Strategy

As global markets face renewed instability, marketing consultant Tamar Toledano is advising international companies to rethink how they manage brand strategy, customer trust, and long-term market positioning. Her commentary follows the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of proposed tariffs on goods from eight European countries, including Denmark, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

The policy introduces a 10% tariff on all goods from these nations beginning February 1, 2026. The tariffs could rise to 25% by June 1 unless Denmark agrees to sell Greenland to the United States. According to Toledano, the announcement signals a shift in how political decisions directly influence marketing strategy and brand stability.

“This situation goes beyond trade policy,” said Toledano. “It creates a level of uncertainty that directly affects how brands communicate value, maintain customer relationships, and plan for the future.”

European industries have reacted strongly. Business leaders in Germany and the UK warn that the tariffs disrupt pricing models and long-term planning. The German Chamber of Commerce has publicly criticized the move, stating that it improperly links economic policy to political ambition. For marketing teams, this environment makes it increasingly difficult to present consistent pricing and reliable delivery expectations to customers.

Tamar Toledano explains that uncertainty is now one of the biggest challenges marketers must manage. “When companies cannot predict costs or supply timelines, it becomes harder to make clear promises to customers,” she said. “Marketing professionals are often the first to feel this pressure because they are responsible for setting expectations.”

The short timeline before the February 1 deadline adds another layer of difficulty. In previous trade disputes, companies were able to adjust by rerouting shipments or accelerating exports. This time, those options are limited. Many firms simply do not have the logistical flexibility to respond that quickly.

As a result, companies are being forced into renegotiations with distributors, suppliers, and partners. This is especially true in industries like steel, where earlier tariff agreements had brought a degree of stability. From a marketing perspective, renegotiation can weaken confidence if not handled carefully.

Brand reputation is also at risk. Executives across Europe have expressed concern that prolonged uncertainty could force companies to pause campaigns or delay market expansion. Toledano warns that pulling back too much can have lasting consequences.

“When brands go quiet, they lose momentum,” she said. “Market presence is built over years. It can be damaged much faster if customers sense hesitation or instability.”

Public sentiment is becoming another critical factor. Across Europe, protests and political unity have emerged in opposition to the tariffs. Many leaders and citizens have described the policy as commercial blackmail. This sentiment may influence how consumers perceive American brands operating in European markets.

There is also growing discussion of retaliation. Potential responses include digital taxes targeting large U.S. technology companies such as Amazon and Meta. Toledano notes that even companies not directly affected by tariffs may still face reputational challenges if anti-U.S. sentiment increases.

“In these moments, brands are judged not only on their products, but on what they represent,” she said. “Marketing teams must be sensitive to public mood and avoid messaging that appears dismissive or tone-deaf.”

Despite the challenges, Toledano believes marketing professionals are uniquely positioned to help companies navigate this period successfully. She emphasizes the importance of clear communication. Customers need straightforward explanations about pricing changes and supply disruptions. Transparency builds trust, even when the news is not positive.

Adaptability is another key priority. Tamar Toledano encourages companies to prepare multiple communication scenarios. This allows marketing teams to respond quickly as conditions evolve without losing consistency. Strong audience insight is essential to making these adjustments feel intentional rather than reactive.

Authenticity remains central to her approach. Toledano advises brands to avoid exploiting political tension for short-term attention. Instead, they should focus on ethical storytelling and long-term relationships. “Consumers remember how brands behave during uncertain times,” she said.

Based in San Francisco, Tamar Toledano is a marketing consultant with over a decade of experience helping organizations clarify their message and strengthen their brand identity. She began her career in the marketing department of a multinational corporation before moving into consulting. Today, she works with both startups and established companies on market positioning, audience targeting, and sustainable growth.

“In periods of volatility, marketing becomes a stabilizing force,” Toledano concluded. “A clear, consistent, and human-centered brand strategy is often the most reliable asset a company has.”

