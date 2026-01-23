DealFlow Discovery Conference Announces Initial Lineup of Presenting Companies Ahead of Next Week’s Event

DealFlow Events today announced the growing list of companies scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

More than 100 public and private companies are expected to participate in the conference, which brings together investors, analysts, growth company executives, and capital markets professionals for two days of company presentations, structured networking, and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings.

Below is the current list of companies confirmed to present and take meetings. Public companies are listed with their exchange and ticker symbol to facilitate investor discovery; private companies are noted accordingly.

Confirmed Presenting Companies

180 Smoke Vape Company (Private) 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Private) 51 Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) ACCESS Newswire (NYSE:ACCS) Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Alpha Tau (NASDAQ:DRTS) American Critical Resources (Private) American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) Angiex Inc. (Private) Atlas Salt (OTC:SALQF) Aura Systems Inc. (OTC:AUSI) BIO-Key (NASDAQ:BKYI) Biomed Consulting (Private) BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Blykalla (Private) BrandPilot (CSE:BPAI) Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC:BBTT) C6 Capital (Private) Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB) Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CHUC) Click IT by Motherboard, Inc. (Private) Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) Digital Landia Holding Corp. (Private) Energea (Private) Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST) FendX Technologies Inc. (Frankfurt:FDXTF) FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS) Fresh Road Health (Private) Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) GF Sports and Entertainment (Private) Grown Rogue (OTC:GRUSF) Harlem Park Partners (Private) HD Medical (Private) Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) Hotel Communication Network (Private) IMEX USA, Inc. (Private) Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd. (NYSE:INDO) Innovotech (TSXV:IOT.V) Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS) Kairos Pharma (NYSE:KAPA) Kidoz (TSX:KDOZF) Kragon Space Inc. (Private) Live Trained LLC (Private) Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTC:LMRMF) MDWerks Inc. (OTC:MDWK) Mind Pharmaceuticals (Private) My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) Nano Fixation Inc. (Private) Neopharma Technologies (Private) Nerds OnSite (CSE:NERD) New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT) OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) Pacific Rim Energy (Private) Pan Global Resources Inc. (OTC:PGZFF) Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) PetVivo Holdings (OTC:PETV) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) POSH (Private) Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTC:SSGC) Scienjoy Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SJ) Shieldwise, Inc. (Private) Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ:SOPA) Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Soteria Battery Innovation Group (Private) Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SPFX) Stewards (Private) SunScout Holding Limited (Private) TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XHLD) Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Token Communities (OTC:TKCM) TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Various Ventures (Private) Volt Resources Ltd. (ASX:VRC) Walk-In Dermatology (Private) WellCare Today (Private) Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Zerostack (NASDAQ:FLGC) Zhittya Genesis Medicine (Private)

The DealFlow Discovery Conference is known for its open-access format, combining formal company presentations with curated 1:1 meetings that allow investors and analysts to engage directly with management teams across public and private markets.

For full conference details, registration information, and updates to the presenting company roster, visit https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com.

Media Contact / Press Pass Requests:

Phill LoFaso

DealFlow Events

Email: phillip@dealflowevents.com

Journalists interested in attending the conference are encouraged to reach out to request a press pass.

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events produces leading capital markets conferences connecting public and private companies with investors, analysts, and intermediaries across growth sectors and asset

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire