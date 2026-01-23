TGI Group / Advent Buzz Announce Strategic Partnership as Official Business Development and Marketing Leads for Earth Week Miami 2026

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a leader in sustainable technology and environmental real estate development, through its specialized digital marketing subsidiary ADVENT BUZZ, is proud to announce its official role as a lead sponsor and the designated Official Business Development and Marketing Partner for Earth Week Miami 2026.

Presented by The ECO Channel, Earth Week Miami (April 22-26, 2026) is the region’s premier convergence point for sustainability, innovation, and global media. As the “Global Megaphone” for the green and blue economy, this partnership allows TGI and Advent Buzz to bridge the gap between local climate action and international broadcast visibility.

Opportunities for Growth and Visibility

As the official marketing arm for this event, Advent Buzz is opening exclusive pathways for brands, entrepreneurs, and advocates to participate in this planetary mission.

Exhibitor & Media Packages

Showcase your sustainable innovations to a global audience of investors, policymakers, and media leaders.

Exclusive TGI/Advent Buzz Discount: Use promo code EARTHWEEK1 to receive a 10% discount on any exhibitor or sponsorship package.

Visibility Booster: Packages include professionally produced 10-minute televised business presentations broadcast globally on The ECO Channel.

Booking Link: Purchase Discounted Packages via Eventbrite

The ECO Ambassador Program

We are calling for environmental champions to join our mission as ECO Ambassadors or volunteers.

Impact:

Selected ambassadors will be featured across Earth Week Miami’s media channels, joining a prestigious roster that includes past honorees like Dr. Jane Goodall6.

Strategic Partnerships & Revenue

For organizations looking to collaborate on a deeper level, our partnership offers a 15% net commission on every exhibitor or sponsorship package sold through your network.

About Earth Week Miami 2026

Spanning across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, the event features a curated schedule of sustainable commerce exhibitions, startup pitch competitions, beach cleanups, and VIP gala auctions. It serves as a vital platform for cities to attract global investment and engage audiences in the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

“This is about legacy,” says Michel Thomas, CEO of The ECO Channel. “Media has the power to shape culture, and through this partnership with TGI and Advent Buzz, we are giving those who care about the future a voice that can be heard around the world.”

About The ECO Channel https://www.theecochannel.com/

The ECO Channel is an online digital and streaming portal delivering news, entertainment, and education, to audiences worldwide. It is the first “green” TV Channel in the US reporting exclusively on sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives globally. The ECO Channel connects the dots by reporting on and providing high quality programming that educates, advocates and stimulates action for a healthier planet and a better, more sustainable future. https://www.theecochannel.com/

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and designs that enhance the quality of life while respecting the planet. Through its focus on sustainable habitats and environmental research, TGI remains at the cutting edge of green innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company’s control, with respect to market.

Contact:

Samuel Epstein CEO

info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

